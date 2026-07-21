Best-Case Scenarios for Fantasy Football-Relevant Panthers

Now less than seven weeks away from NFL football, fans around the world are prepping for their fantasy football drafts and getting their strategies together. The Carolina Panthers don't have any players who are must-picks in the first two rounds as of right now. That could change after this season if the offense performs well.

Realistically, there will be four Panthers drafted, including two receivers, Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. Then there should be two running backs picked: Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks.

QB Bryce Young will be rostered. Although it's hard to see in a conventional 10-12-man league, Young is being drafted over some of the best QBs in the NFL. The rosters aren't final after the draft, though, and things change rapidly in fantasy football.

Carolina has potential fantasy league winners on their roster. Here's the best-case scenario for the most prominent Panthers in fantasy football.

Tetairoa McMillan

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The first player on Carolina that will be drafted in every fantasy league. McMillan is usually going in the third or fourth rounds of drafts across the country. After a great rookie season, a second-year leap is the expectation for the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

McMillian finished his rookie year as the No. 15 WR in fantasy football, and going into his second season, there's no denying his ceiling is in that top 10. Carolina's offense should be more dynamic this season, and there's no denying the talent of No. 4 in black and blue.

Best-case scenario: Low-end WR1/High-end WR2

Jalen Coker

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After a stellar finish to the 2025 season, where Coker was exceptional in the final six games of the year, expectations are higher. Coker will certainly be drafted in leagues, most likely ranging in the 10th-13th round in 10-12-team leagues.

If Coker is receiving the volume of targets that he was down the stretch of last season, then he's a league-winning pick late in drafts. Through the last six games of last season, Coker was on a 1200 yard season pace.

If the Carolina offense operates as it should, then McMillan will still be the focal point, but Coker will have the chance to approach a 1000-yard season.

Best-case scenario: Low-end WR2/High-end flex

Jonathon Brooks

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The biggest question mark on this Panthers' offense by far. Jonathon Brooks is widely looked at as a potential league-winning pick at the tail end of fantasy drafts.

Brooks has explosive play written all over his skill set, an elusive, twitchy fast rusher who's game is predicated on making defenders miss in space.

Health is, of course, a question, as Brooks has dealt with two ACL tears in the same knee dating back to 2024. If the buzz about him being fully healthy is true, and Carolina eases him into more and more action thoroughout the season, he can slide into starting rotations in every league.

Best-case scenario: High-end flex

Chuba Hubbard

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After losing Rico Dowdle in free agency, all eyes are on Hubbard now, who will start the season as Carolina's RB1. Hubbard will be back to playing in a bellcow role, at least to start the year.

The lead back isn't something that's unfamiliar to Hubbard, as in 2024 he was just that. That season, Hubbard posted 250 carries, 1195 rushing yards, and 10 touchdowns on the season. In fantasy terms, Hubbard finished as RB12.

It's simply a matter of health for Hubbard, outside of that, he's shown he can handle a workhorse load and thrive in it.

Best-case scenario: High-end flex/Low-end RB2

Bryce Young

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As far as Panthers players go in fantasy, Young is the least exciting of them all. Not because of his ability, but because of how deep the QB position is in fantasy football. Young, in the majority of leagues, isn't going to be drafted at all.

Young finished the 2025 season as the No. 25-ranked fantasy QB. This means he's, at best, he's a backup or a starter solely based on matchups against poor defenses.

There's certainly a ceiling for Young to be a top 12 QB. The most important piece of his fantasy improvement is widening his touchdown-to-interception ratio, reaching the 30+ touchdown mark, and keeping his interceptions under 11.

Best-case scenario: Low end QB1/High end Backup QB