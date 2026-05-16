Carolina Panthers Could Win More Games and Still Miss 2026 Playoffs

Now that the National Football League has released its 2026 schedule, here comes all of those predictions for the upcoming season. Of course, it’s two months before the 32 clubs open training camp, so take it for what it’s worth.

A staff of five writers at Fox Sports have given it their best shot. Greg Auman of gave his thoughts on Dave Canales’s club, which won the NFC South this past season with 8-9 mark. His forecast for the Carolina Panthers in 2026 has the team finishing with a 9-8 record, which would mark the franchise’s first winning campaign since posting an 11-5 mark in 2017.

Panthers could be poised for their best season in nearly a decade

Auman also pondered the following: Could Canales and company improve on its eight wins from a year ago and fail to win a second consecutive NFC South title? “Finishing first last year means they get to play the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles, and it’s hard to see them going better than 1-2 in those games…”

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There’s also a major change when it comes to Carolina’s offense. “Head coach Dave Canales has given up play-calling duties,” added Auman, “so there’s uncertainty in how a first-time play caller in Brad Idzik can handle that challenge. Bryce Young’s three NFL seasons have seen his touchdown pass total rise from 11 to 15 to 23. If he can continue that rise in 2026, the Panthers aren’t far from repeating as division champs.”

The NFC South has been far from daunting as of late

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It’s been a rough few years for this division. In 2021, the then-defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers actually tied for the best record in the NFL with a 13-4 mark.

Since then, there’s only been one instance of an NFC South team winning double-digit games. The Bucs captured the NFC South with a 10-7 mark in 2024. This past season marked the second time in four seasons that the division was won with a team with a losing record. Tampa Bay managed the same 8-9 record in 2022 as the Panthers did this past season.

GM Dan Morgan has once again bolstered the Panthers’ roster

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When you look at the progress Carolina has made in recent years under Canales and general manager Dan Morgan and the club is definitely on an upward trajectory. It was as recently as 2023 that the Panthers finished with an NFL-worst 2-15 mark. This offseason, Morgan added several key pieces in free agency in edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (Eagles) and 2025 Pro Bowl linebacker Devin Lloyd (Jaguars).

By many accounts, the Panthers nailed the draft with additions such as tackle Monroe Freeling (1-Georgia), defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2-Texas Tech), and a pair of fifth-round steals in center Sam Hecht (Kansas State) and safety Zakee Wheatley (Penn State).

For what it’s worth, the early forecast by the five writers has seven teams in the NFC winning at least 10 games. That would leave the Panthers out when it comes to the postseason, and that’s not necessarily an outlandish prediction.

Again, for what it’s worth.