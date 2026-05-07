Why the Panthers Have Major Reason for Optimism in 2026

Optimism is a common trait among nearly every team each offseason, as they sign new players through free agency and select future franchise stars in the NFL Draft. It’s a time to maintain a positive outlook, regardless of the previous season’s outcomes. As for the Carolina Panthers, optimism is starting to grow, not just within the fan base and local media but also nationally.

CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo dropped his “One reason for optimism for every team after NFL Draft, free agency” article on Wednesday afternoon, and gave a simple, but accurate answer to why there can be optimism around the Carolina Panthers in 2026.

Panthers' Offseason Described Perfectly

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DeArdo’s reason for optimism about the Panthers was two words: “Monster Offseason,” which perfectly describes Carolina’s offseason. Carolina had a complete offseason as well, addressing most major needs and filling holes with elite talent.

Defensively, Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd headline the free agency class, while Lee Hunter, Zakee Wheatley, and Will Lee were major pick-ups in the NFL draft, and picked at great spots in the draft as far as value goes.

man Jaelan Phillips is a big dude. #Panthers off season program has officially kicked off#Keeppounding pic.twitter.com/zkRrKIFsZY — ʙʟᴀɴᴅᴇ (@JustBlande) April 21, 2026

Offensively, the Panthers attacked the trenches, signing Rasheed Walker to a budget one-year deal in free agency. The trenches also remained a theme in the NFL Draft.

Carolina selected Monroe Freeling in the first round out of Georgia, who looks to be the left tackle of the future. The trenches remained a theme later in the draft as well, drafting Sam Hecht in the fifth round, who is elite in pass blocking and shouldn’t have been on the board in round 5.

Carolina added some skill players as well. The wide receiver room looks to be deeper this season, adding Bryce Young’s college WR1 John Metchie III in free agency, and drafting arguably the best deep ball receiver in the draft, Chris Brazzell II.

Offseason Success Gaining More Traction

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper and General Manager Dan Morgan during the first quarter between the Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

DeArdo highlighted how the Panthers’ offseason has flown under the radar despite being successful. It’s becoming evident that, while some negative opinions may still float around, the Panthers’ offseason success is making waves everywhere.

None of the media is reaching too much on how successful the Panthers could end up in 2026, but it’s a great sign for the future overall, led by GM Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales.

Success this season matters; no one wins in March and April, but the fact that Carolina is drafting well, according to most, and bringing in elite talent validates the direction the organization is going and should give even more optimism not only for 2026 but for the long term as well.