5 Key Things to Know About Panthers vs. Packers in Week 8

Just when it appeared that the defending NFC South champions were beginning to hit their stride, a longtime divisional nemesis sent the Carolina Panthers a message.

Last Sunday at Bank of America Stadium, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened up a 33-6 halftime lead on the way to declawing the Panthers, 43-13. It was Carolina’s 11th loss in their last 13 meetings in this series. Now comes a short week and a trip to Lambeau Field, where Dave Canales’s 3-3 club takes on the last-place Green Bay Packers.

That’s last place as in a 4-3 record in the formidable NFC North. Matt LaFleur’s team comes off a last-second 20-17 setback to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

A year ago in Week 9, the Panthers traveled north and stunned the Packers, 16-13, when Ryan Fitzgerald nailed a 49-yard field goal on the final play. Will there be a repeat performance by Canales and company? Green Bay’s passing game has been solid all season, and running back Josh Jacobs returned last week after missing the first six games of 2026.

Panthers vs. Packers History

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s always worth noting that the first time these franchises met on the field, the Panthers (in their second season) fell to the Packers, 30-13, in the 1996 NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field.

Including that postseason victory, Green Bay owns a 12-7 overall edge in this series. However, as previously mentioned, the Panthers came up with a 16-13 victory at Lambeau Field in Week 9 last season.

A battle of “lasts” at Lambeau Field

Lukas Van Ness gets home 😤



DALvsGB on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/qPCCbsrxFQ — NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2026

No team in the NFL has allowed more rushing yards per game (153.2) than Carolina. That’s 79.3 yards per game in three wins, but an astounding 227.0 yards per contest in three losses. However, the Pack has run for only 419 yards—59.9 yards per game—and have rushed for at least 100 yards in any game this season.

Green Bay’s pass rush has produced 16 sacks in seven games, with edge rusher Lukas Van Ness leading the way with 3.5 QB traps. A total of 11 different players have contributed to the Packers’ sack total this season, and it’s one reason that LaFleur’s club leads the NFL with nine interceptions and 13 takeaways.

Keep an Eye on Packers’ WR Christian Watson

Happy National Tight Ends Day to Darren Waller 👏



TBvsCAR on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/MTak1aMhGh — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

The tight end has made a comeback in Charlotte. Darren Waller leads the club with three TD grabs. Along with Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans, the trio has teamed for 38 catches, 439 yards, and five scores in six games. Last season, Panthers’ tight ends accounted for 78 receptions, 638 yards and five touchdowns.

So far, so good for the Packers’ touchdown leader in 2026. Christian Watson has never played a full 17-game campaign, but he’s started all seven contests for the club in 2026. He’s second on the team with 34 catches. He leads Green Bay with 595 receiving yards and has hauled in six of Jordan Love’s 13 TD tosses.