6 Carolina Panthers Who Could Be First-Time NFL All-Pros in 2026

In the last six seasons, the Carolina Panthers have had zero First-Team All-Pros. They have hardly been recognized by the AP All-Pro voting in that time. In fairness, they have kind of been a talent wasteland for a long time.

That's changing, though. Slowly but surely, the Panthers are raising their talent level, and it wouldn't be a huge surprise if a few of the current players finally made an All-Pro team in 2026.

Derrick Brown

Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) during the first half | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It is unfathomable that Derrick Brown hasn't been an All-Pro yet. It's criminal that he's made exactly one Pro Bowl team. That makes him easily one of the most underrated players in the NFL. He was viewed as a major snub last year, so expect him to get more love this year, especially if the defense continues to improve.

Mike Jackson

Mike Jackson was a PFF All-Pro last year, which means that the advanced metrics loved him. This season, he's in a contract year, which often pushes players to new heights. He was already very good, so if he takes another step up, he could very well end up making an AP All-Pro team.

Tetairoa McMillan

Tetairoa McMillan already looked like one of the best receivers in the NFL as a rookie. If he can shore up the drops and take advantage of more opportunities with Chris Brazzell opening things up, his numbers should continue to rise and put him in conversation for an AP All-Pro team this season.

Taylor Moton

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) during the fourth quarter | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Maybe Derrick Brown isn't the most underrated Panthers player because Taylor Moton's never even made a Pro Bowl team. He's simply been one of the best tackles since he was drafted in 2017. He should've had more attention by now, but with the Panthers becoming more relevant, maybe he'll finally get that All-Pro nod.

Jaelan Phillips

Jaelan Phillips hasn't yet put it all together, but he might with the Panthers. His supreme pressure rate could finally lead to high sack totals and get him on the All-Pro radar. Plus, if he successfully transforms this dreadful pass rush like we expect, that only strengthens his case.

Jaycee Horn

One of the best outside corners in the NFL, Jaycee Horn has had back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons. If he can continue playing at a high level, then there's no reason to think the defensive back can't make the jump into the All-Pro conversation at cornerback this season.