The 6 Carolina Panthers Youngsters Who Will Benefit From Veteran Mentors

It can be hugely beneficial to have veterans sprinkled throughout a roster to help young players. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan benefited from being with Adam Thielen for literally just the offseason. Jalen Coker had a full season with Thielen, and it helped.

This year, the Panthers are hopeful that some of the young players will take leaps and improve as they attempt to defend their NFC South title. Some key veterans around the roster will be able to help them do so.

Nic Scourton

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Nic Scourton (11) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It's not like Jaelan Phillips is an aging veteran. But between him and Pat Jones, the Panthers have two edge rushers with a wealth of experience. That will help Nic Scourton, who is still just 21 years old. He had a solid rookie season, but with Phillips and Jones still teaching him the ropes, he could easily make a big second-year leap.

Jonathon Brooks

With nine NFL touches, Jonathon Brooks is basically a rookie despite being in his third season. He doesn't really know what the NFL is like. Having Chuba Hubbard, who is entering his sixth season, and AJ Dillon, who's in his sixth (missed all of 2024), on the roster will go a long way towards teaching Brooks.

Monroe Freeling

Monroe Freeling is a very inexperienced and raw rookie. But there's hardly a better place for him to be than with the Panthers. With Taylor Moton, Rasheed Walker, and the rehabbing Ikem Ekwonu, there is a treasure trove of tackle experience to help Freeling figure it out this year.

Lee Hunter

National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10) of Texas Tech practices during National Senior Bowl practice | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Lee Hunter is going to be surrounded by veterans. Derrick Brown, Bobby Brown, and Tershawn Wharton all have plenty of seasons under their belt. They may not have all been nose tackles all that often, but they know how to play on the interior and can help Hunter transition.

Will Lee

Like Freeling, there may not have been a better landing spot for Will Lee. The rookie cornerback is going to sit behind perhaps the best cornerback duo in the NFL. Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson are both excellent corners, so Lee has plenty of veteran mentorship to go around.

Zakee Wheatley

Zakee Wheatley lands in a crowded safety battle with a second-year player and longtime veteran Nick Scott. Iron sharpens iron, and Scott's knowledge will help Wheatley in the NFL, whether he starts in his first NFL season or not.