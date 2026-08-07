Carolina Panthers' Hall of Fame Game Revealed One Major Roster Flaw

The Carolina Panthers saw their first real game action of the football year against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL's Hall of Fame Game. The game doesn't give media and fans much intel on the actual starting units and position groups.

However, it does show a glimpse of young talent and players fighting for jobs. This was on display in the first half as the score was knotted at 17. From an entertainment standpoint, the second quarter was all sorts of fun, both teams driving down the field and making plays in the run and pass game.

Even with flashes of productivity from Haynes King and the offense, the first half of the HOF game revealed a glaring issue facing the Panthers.

Panthers Secondary Gets Eviserated By Carson Beck in 1st Half

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The above is a sentence that many fans and media around the world never thought would be uttered. Carolina's secondary was abysmal in the first half of the HOF game. Carolina gave up 148 passing yards in the first half with Beck taking all QB snaps. Beck went 11-for-14 passing and averaged over 10 yards per completion.

The other alarming stat was Cardinals receiver Jalen Brooks posting 3 catches for 99 yards in the first half alone.

So what's the biggest takeaway here? The Panthers' secondary depth is not where it needs to be. Of course, this wouldn't happen if Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson were on the field, but it's football; guys get hurt.

Rookies such as Zakee Wheatley at safety and Will Lee III at cornerback saw snaps in that first half. Both recorded tackles but didn't appear to offer much resistance in the pass game, alongside other younger, unproven players on Arizona's end.

Whether it was deep passes down the field, post fades in the end zone, or short passes with yards after the catch, the Panthers' secondary didn't perform.

It's important to note that Jackson is currently 29 years old and will turn 30 in January. That's not exactly a spring chicken for an NFL cornerback. Currently listed behind him on the depth chart is Akayleb Evans, who has posted 5 tackles, 2 of them solo, and has not made any net positive plays for the Panthers' defense in the HOF game.

Again, it's just the HOF game, but depth matters in the NFL. The Panthers especially know right now that injuries are just a part of the game. They can add up on certain teams more than others. Horn and Jackson appear to be much more crucial to this defense than previously thought.