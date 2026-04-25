Panthers Hit Home Run Again in Round 5, Nab Zakee Wheatley After Trading Up

The Carolina Panthers didn't spend much time off the clock. After selecting Kansas State center Sam Hecht with the 144th pick, they moved up to 151 from 158, taking Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley there.

The Panthers came in needing a safety and passed on one several times. Dillon Thieneman, notably, was available to them in the first round, and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren was there in the second round. Instead, they waited and got Zakee Wheatley.

Dan Morgan checking boxes: It's Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley at 151. — Joe Person (@josephperson) April 25, 2026

We mentioned in our analysis of the Hecht pick that he was ESPN's 80th-ranked prospect. Well, Wheatley is number 82. He's the seventh-best safety prospect, so once again, the Panthers got unreal value.

The only way this could've been better, in our eyes, is if they'd taken Jalon Kilgore. The safety was ranked even higher than Wheatley, though the Panthers obviously prefer Wheatley by a little bit. We also would've loved Justin Joly, who went next, in that slot, but Wheatley is better.

The Panthers needed a safety because it would not be advisable to start Nick Scott for a second season in a row. Tre'von Moehrig is good, but beside him, the Panthers don't have good options. Scott is the de facto starter, and Lathan Ransom is in the mix.

Zakee Wheatley is a home run

Getting Zakee Wheatley allows the Panthers to have a three-way competition and add depth. Plus, Scott is an a one-year deal, and he could honestly be cut. This gives the Panthers two young safeties to better fit the window.

Wheatley brings versatility to CAR, though he’s not a burner (4.62-second clocking in the 40) and wasn’t necessarily a ball-hawk for the Nittany Lions (four INTs, five PBUs in two seasons as a starter). He’ll compete with another Penn State product in Nick Scott. — Joe Person (@josephperson) April 25, 2026

Wheatley wasn't a ballhawk at Penn State, as he had four interceptions in two years. But with two opportunistic cornerbacks (Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson combined for nine picks last year), it may not matter all that much.

This just gives Ejiro Evero another piece to work with. He did well finding spots for Lathan Ransom to contribute last year, and he now has another late-round, versatile safety to sprinkle in. It's likely that Scott, Ransom, and Wheatley will all see the field plenty.

The Panthers had a slightly rocky start, passing on better prospects (namely Makai Lemon) in the first round and trading up somewhat unnecessarily in the second round. However, these last two picks have been fantastic, helping to make up for it.

There's great value in taking both Hecht and Wheatley here, but there's also great need. The Panthers needed a center and a safety, and they got two of the best options really late in the game.