Battered Panthers Can Still Address Two Areas of Need Via Free Agency

It’s been an unsettling week or so for Dave Canales’s Carolina Panthers. The team is coming off winning the franchise’s first division title since 2015 and the club’s first playoff appearance since 2017.

As usual, it was a busy offseason for general manager Dan Morgan. The biggest additions were on defense in pass rusher Jaelan Phillips (4 years, $120 million) and 2025 Pro Bowl linebacker Devin Lloyd (3 years, $42 million). Morgan addressed both sides of the ball nearly equally in April’s draft.

Carolina Panthers have been hit hard by injuries this summer

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, one of his seven selections will not play in 2026. Third-round pick Chris Brazzell II tore his left LCL and will not play this season. Meanwhile, second-year edge rusher Nic Scourton is also out with a torn ACL, and an issue has arisen at right tackle as well.

There’s still some experienced talent still available for those in need, in particular 17 notable free agents. For Morgan and the Panthers, adding nine-year tackle Cam Robinson could prove to be a wise move according to NFL.com’s Grant Gordon.

Veteran T Cam Robinson could be a good insurance policy

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Carolina was set to have rookie first-rounder Monroe Freeling and free-agent signee Rasheed Walker duke it out for the starting left tackle spot with Ikem Ekwonu injured. Now Taylor Moton is expected to miss the start of the season due to blood clots, so Freeling and Walker are each set for starting spots…With how precarious the tackle spot is now, depth and a veteran to support Freeling is huge.”

The 2017 second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars has actually played for four teams the past two seasons. The former University of Alabama standout began ’25 with the Texans, then played the final 13 games with the Cleveland Browns. However, it is worth noting that Robinson is currently Pro Football Focus’ 80th-ranked tackle.

Panthers could certainly use more help at tight end

Praying for Zach Ertzpic.twitter.com/F6Q9cXLG00 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 7, 2025

While no different reasons, Gordon also suggested that 13-year tight end Zach Ertz, who spent the past two seasons with the Commanders but suffered a torn ACL last season in Week 14, would be a good fit in Charlotte.

“Ertz doesn’t want the final play of his phenomenal career to be tearing his ACL, and he’s set for his 14th NFL season with an expectancy of being cleared around the start of the 2026 campaign. Last season, Tommy Tremble and Ja’Tavion Sanders combined for 56 catches in Carolina. Ertz had 50 catches for Washington in 13 games…”

The three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl LII champion with the Philadelphia Eagles would give the Carolina passing attack a dimension they have not had during in recent years. In 34 regular-season contests under Canales, Panthers’ tight ends have totaled only 138 receptions for 1,233 yards (8.9 yards per catch) and eight TDs.

On the other hand, in a total of 33 games with Dan Quinn’s club the past two seasons, including three playoff contests in 2024, Ertz has totaled 134 receptions, 12 of those for touchdowns.

All told, adding Robinson and Ertz would certainly be welcomed for a team that’s already had too many bumps and bruises.