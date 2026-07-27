PFF Rankings Showcase Immense Loss for Panthers After Early Injury

Pro Football Focus has given us yet another reminder of just how big of a blow Taylor Moton's absence will be for the Carolina Panthers.

With the Panthers in the midst of training camp, and in the wake of the team losing Moton to a blood clot in his lung, PFF's Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick released their offensive tackle rankings for the 2026 season.

Moton lands at No. 20 on the list.

"Moton has been as reliable as can be during his eight seasons as Carolina’s starting right tackle. In 2025, he produced the second-best PFF grade, 80.9, of his career while also turning in a career-high 80.4 PFF run-blocking grade that was a top-20 mark in the NFL," the PFF analysts wrote.

There is no doubt Moton has been a stalwart upfront for the Panthers during his career and he is often overlooked when people talk about the better right tackles in the NFL.

His absence definitely leaves the Panthers in a tough spot.

Moton's injury and Carolina's outlook at RT

Carolina Panthers tackle Monroe Freeling. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moton, who was placed on the non-football injury list, was diagnosed with a blood clot in his lung back in June and was immediately put on blood thinners and has responded well.

However, he's not going to be ready for the start of the season and it remains to be seen exactly when he'll be back, although he is expected to play at some point in 2026.

Carolina already had to cover for the loss of Ikem Ekwonu, who is uncertain to play at all this season after he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in last season's playoffs.

Luckily for the Panthers, they made multiple significant additions at offensive tackle this offseason with the signing of Rasheed Walker and draft selection of Monroe Freeling.

As things stand now, it appears the current plan is for Walker to start at left tackle, where, by all accounts, he was seemingly ahead in the competition over Freeling, who is now slated to slide in at right tackle, according to general manager Dan Morgan.

"I think we'll be covered (at right tackle). We feel good about it," Morgan told the media. "I know (Moton) will definitely support Monroe there at right tackle and teach him all he knows."

"I know what Monroe's made of," he added. "He's a competitor, he's super smart, he's gonna go out there and attack this thing and we have full confidence in him."

While it's nice to see the Panthers have faith in Freeling, he is a total wild card as a rookie, and that's especially true in the early going of his first season.

But if Freeling can even come close to filling Moton's shoes, the Panthers should be OK until the veteran gets back.