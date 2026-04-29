One Carolina Panthers Player Who Just Dodged a Major Draft-Day Bullet

The Carolina Panthers were very busy in the NFL Draft, making seven selections, all of whom could challenge for a starting spot. It would be a surprise if half of them didn't make the starting lineup, and even those who don't will be key rotational players.

The seven selections they made spell doom for established veterans Xavier Legette, Luke Fortner, Rasheed Walker, Bobby Brown III, and others. But there are some who dodged a bullet, including Tommy Tremble and Kenny Pickett.

But the player who dodged the largest bullet is Trevin Wallace, despite the seventh-round selection of linebacker Jackson Kuwatch.

Trevin Wallace dodged huge bullet in Panthers' draft execution

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) runs after a catch against Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

For now, Trevin Wallace remains a starting linebacker for the Carolina Panthers. He was after free agency, with the Panthers bringing in Devin Lloyd to start alongside him and no other linebackers.

The Panthers drafted Jackson Kuwatch, who does technically have an outside shot at starting. He's a high-upside player, but he projects as a special teams ace for now. That leaves Wallace unscathed, but it could've been a whole lot worse.

Aside from round one, there were quite a few good linebacker prospects available at pretty much every Panthers' selection. Had they chosen even one, there's a good chance Wallace would've been relegated to the bench.

Jacob Rodriguez, a favorite of Dan Morgan, was off the board when Carolina picked Lee Hunter 49th. But they could've had Anthony Hill Jr., Jake Golday, or CJ Allen.

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) in action | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In the third round, when Carolina snagged Chris Brazzell II, there weren't any good options. But if they'd stayed put in the fourth round, Kaleb Elarms-Orr, a prospect they met with, was right there. So were Kendal Daniels and Kyle Louis.

The Panthers aced their fifth-round selections, but they could've taken Justin Jefferson or Jayden Duggar. At this point, those players wouldn't be immediate starters over Wallace, but he'd have to fight for his job.

He would've had to fight for his spot against some players who went (or didn't) later, including Deonta Lawson. As it stands, he's in good shape, but there were so many opportunities for his career to take a real left turn.

Instead, whether by intention or simply because the Panthers liked other prospects more, Carolina gave Wallace another shot to play alongside a really talented veteran instead of Christian Rozeboom or Josey Jewell. It's make or break for him now, but he at least has the chance still.