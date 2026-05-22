Dolphins’ Retool Could Give Panthers Opportunity with LB Jordyn Brooks

It’s that time of the year where NFL teams are in the midst of offseason workouts. Teams are always still looking to make moves to improve their roster. It’s a never-ending process for the 32 organizations in the league.

Which brings us to this. Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus pointed to 15 players that could be had for the right price via trade. As we get closer to the summer, it’s not unusual to see some deals made right after the preseason ends and just before the regular-season begins.

Dolphins’ LB Jordyn Brooks was an All-Pro performer in 2025

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One of the top performers on Locker’s list is current Dolphins inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks. In 2024, the 27th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks, inked a three-year, $26.25 million contract (via Spotrac) with Miami in 2024. He’s now in the final year of that deal, however…

“Brooks is currently mired in a contract dispute with the Dolphins,” said Locker, “and it wouldn’t be shocking to see that end in him being traded…”

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“Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan,” added Locker, “has made it clear that he doesn’t want to overcommit finances now when the team is retooling. With Miami already extending De’Von Achane, as well as drafting Jacob Rodriguez in the second round, Brooks—a 2027 free agent—is definitely expendable considering he doesn’t fit the team’s timeline.”

Could Panthers add another standout inside linebacker?

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This offseason, Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan upgraded his inside linebacking corps by grabbing former Jaguars’ first-round pick Devin Lloyd in free agency via a three-year deal. Only San Francisco’s Fred Warner (93.2) and Detroit’s Jack Campbell (90.2) earned high grades from Pro Football Focus this past season than Lloyd (88.4). At his position, the 2025 Pro Bowler was 12th in the league vs. the run, and fifth in both pass coverage and pass rush.

Back to Brooks, who was PFF’s No. 11 linebacker (77.8), and his forte was against the run. He earned a 92.0 grade in this regard, topped by only Campbell (93.0) and Tennessee’s Cedric Gray (92.7). The 2020 first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks had a quiet rookie campaign, but has totaled 100-plus tackles in each of his last five seasons. In 2025, he amassed a whopping 183 tackles (99 solo), 3.5 sacks, and earned First Team All-Pro honors.

It’s late May and a lot can happen over the next few months. If the Dolphins opt to put Brooks on the trading block, would Morgan and the Panthers be interested? Pairing a pair of former first-round picks whose skill sets would compliment each other may lead to big things for Dave Canales’s club and coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit.