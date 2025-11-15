All Panthers

What Bryce Young said about lack of deep throws with Tetairoa McMillan

Carolina's young quarterback has a good rapport with his new number one receiver, but one important element is missing from their connection.

Tim Weaver

Jul 26, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) and quarterback Bryce Young (9) talk as they head to stretch during training camp.
Jul 26, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) and quarterback Bryce Young (9) talk as they head to stretch during training camp. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In this story:

If the Carolina Panthers had decided to keep Adam Thielen instead of trading him, it would have benefited their offense in several ways. For one thing, Thielen's experience would have been welcome in an otherwise young and untested group of pass-catchers.

More importantly, Thielen's chemistry with Bryce Young was the single best thing that the Panthers had going for them at the end of last season - especially on throws of 20 yards or more.

With Thielen out of the picture, Carolina's passing game has become one-dimensional. Either Bryce Young connectes with rookie Tetairoa McMillan on an intermediate throw, or odds are the throw falls incomplete.

That missing deep ball rapport between Young and his new WR1 is severely handicapping the Panthers offense. Here's what Young had to say about it earlier this week after practice.

Bryce Young on deep ball problem

You have to hand it to him - for such a young quarterback Bryce has thoroughly mastered the art of coach-speak.

As far as actual solutions go, it'll have to be a total team effort.

At the top of the list, head coach Dave Canales has to do a better job of dialing up those plays - both in volume and quality. That's easier said than done of course, because Carolina's other receivers simply don't command much attention from the defense. Still, it's on Canales to figure these things out.

Bryce Young also has to be more willing to throw those balls - he seems to be more reticent to let it fly this season. Maybe that speaks to a lack of trust with McMillan and his other receivers in the absence of Thielen - but whatever the reason Young has to open it up and be willing to take chances downfield more often than he has so far this season.

McMillan also has to do a better job of reeling in the few deep targets he has gotten. Going into Week 11, he has a catch rate of 59.7%. While he deserves time to grow, that's also lower than you'd like from your WR1.

If these two could get those long ball passes going consistently it would add a big element to Carolina's offense, help open opportunities for other receivers underneath - and hopefully help lighten the boxes against Rico Dowdle - which is probably about to become a big problem.

Tetairoa Mcmillan
Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) during player introductions at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Panthers RB Rico Dowdle earns special honor from ESPN

27-TD playmaker named Panthers’ most-valuable trade chip

Jalen Coker makes it clear how he feels about Bryce Young

Bryce Young takes brutal drop in QB rankings after dud game

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.