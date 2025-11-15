What Bryce Young said about lack of deep throws with Tetairoa McMillan
If the Carolina Panthers had decided to keep Adam Thielen instead of trading him, it would have benefited their offense in several ways. For one thing, Thielen's experience would have been welcome in an otherwise young and untested group of pass-catchers.
More importantly, Thielen's chemistry with Bryce Young was the single best thing that the Panthers had going for them at the end of last season - especially on throws of 20 yards or more.
With Thielen out of the picture, Carolina's passing game has become one-dimensional. Either Bryce Young connectes with rookie Tetairoa McMillan on an intermediate throw, or odds are the throw falls incomplete.
That missing deep ball rapport between Young and his new WR1 is severely handicapping the Panthers offense. Here's what Young had to say about it earlier this week after practice.
Bryce Young on deep ball problem
You have to hand it to him - for such a young quarterback Bryce has thoroughly mastered the art of coach-speak.
As far as actual solutions go, it'll have to be a total team effort.
At the top of the list, head coach Dave Canales has to do a better job of dialing up those plays - both in volume and quality. That's easier said than done of course, because Carolina's other receivers simply don't command much attention from the defense. Still, it's on Canales to figure these things out.
Bryce Young also has to be more willing to throw those balls - he seems to be more reticent to let it fly this season. Maybe that speaks to a lack of trust with McMillan and his other receivers in the absence of Thielen - but whatever the reason Young has to open it up and be willing to take chances downfield more often than he has so far this season.
McMillan also has to do a better job of reeling in the few deep targets he has gotten. Going into Week 11, he has a catch rate of 59.7%. While he deserves time to grow, that's also lower than you'd like from your WR1.
If these two could get those long ball passes going consistently it would add a big element to Carolina's offense, help open opportunities for other receivers underneath - and hopefully help lighten the boxes against Rico Dowdle - which is probably about to become a big problem.
