Carolina Panthers rookie could be main reason for playoff push
The Carolina Panthers are reaping the benefits of what they did in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
With the No. 8 overall pick, the Panthers selected Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and he has already transformed the offense in his first season in the league. NFL.com writer Bucky Brooks graded the first-round picks and gave McMillan an "A" for his efforts.
"The emerging big-play specialist has quickly settled in as the Panthers' WR1, exhibiting exceptional ball skills and route-running ability on the perimeter," Brooks wrote.
McMillan making moves in first NFL season
McMillan has 65 catches for 924 yards and seven touchdowns so far this season. He has been one of the best rookie performers all season long and he could be in line to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
“The No. 8 overall pick in April’s draft,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said. “McMillan was the runaway winner here with 17 votes. He leads all rookies with 924 receiving yards, seven receiving touchdowns and 43 receptions of 10-plus yards; his 65 total catches rank third among first-year pros. And while some rookies hit the proverbial wall, "T-Mac" just seems to be getting better—he has five touchdowns in the Panthers’ past five games as they’ve surged into the NFC South lead.”
McMillan has given quarterback Bryce Young the No. 1 receiver he had been missing in his first two seasons in the league. Having McMillan as a target has opened up the entire Panthers offense, which has allowed them to jump into first place in the division with just two weeks to go.
The Panthers will need McMillan to continue playing at a high level in the games leading up to the playoffs. While he had an injury scare this week with a rest day, Panthers head coach Dave Canales confirmed McMillan was healthy and would be ready to go against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17.
"TMac's good to go," Canales said via the team's website. "He had a great practice today, as you can understand, this late in the season, things come up and we work through those things and he's been a real pro about it, getting his body ready and his mind right, being in tune when he's not out there full time.
"But today he had a great full practice, and he looked great."
Kickoff between McMillan's Panthers and the Seahawks is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from inside Bank of America Stadium. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.
