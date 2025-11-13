PFF ranks Tetairoa McMillan among top 5 rookies in NFL
Lauren Gray of Pro Football Focus came out with her latest edition of the top rookies in the NFL for 2025. For the second consecutive week, Philadelphia Eagles’ linebacker Jihaad Campbell tops the list, and understandably so. He’s played in all nine games for the reigning Super Bowl champions, made eight starts, and is third on the club with 49 defensive stops.
The fifth spot on Gray’s rankings is Carolina Panthers’ wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who has enjoyed a solid debut season even if the team has been a little inconsistent.
“McMillan caught five of eight targets for 60 yards in the Panthers’ Week 10 defeat to the Saints,” explained Gray. “He gained three first downs and recorded two catches of 10-plus yards—with a long of 26 yards, which came midway through the third quarter. The eighth overall pick from Arizona now has 46 catches for 618 yards (13th most) this season. He is up to 20 catches of 15-plus yards, including 10 grabs of 20-plus yards (tied for 7th most).”
Let’s put the former Wildcat wideout numbers into perspective. A year ago, Xavier Legette led Dave Canales’s team with 49 receptions. Veteran Adam Thielen, now with the Vikings, led Carolina with 615 receiving yards.
“Most of McMillan’s production has come against zone coverage,” added Gray, “where he has 28 catches for 349 yards. He is tied for fifth in first downs (22) and sports a 73.3 PFF receiving grade against zone. McMillan also owns an 80.8 PFF receiving grade against single coverage (first among rookies), where he has 12 catches for 190 yards, 10 first downs and a touchdown. He is averaging 6.8 yards after the catch per reception against single coverage, along with 2.44 yards per route run.
It’s been a solid debut for McMillan, and the best could be yet to come—especially if quarterback Bryce Young can put together a string of solid performances.
