What Bryce Young's history against the Falcons tells us about Panthers' chances
The Carolina Panthers in 2025 are a pretty good microcosm of how things have gone for the franchise since their inception. The Panthers have never had two winning seasons in a row, and this year's team is wildly inconsistent - even though they have had a couple of win streaks going.
The last time the Panthers played the Atlanta Falcons, they destroyed them, 30-0. However, most analysts are expecting the Falcons to avenge that loss on Sunday even though they aren't playing particularly well.
One thing Carolina does have going is a strong history for Bryce Young against Atlanta. Let's take a look at his history against the Falcons.
Bryce Young game log vs. Falcons
- Week 1 - 2023: 20/38 (52.6%), 146 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT, 48.8 passer rating - Panthers lose
- Week 15 - 2023: 18/24 (75%), 167 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 93.6 passer rating - Panthers win
- Week 18 - 2024: 25/34 (73.5%), 252 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 123.5 passer rating- Panthers win
- Week 3 - 2025: 16/24 (66.7%), 121 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 78.6 passer rating - Panthers win
So, the good news is that aside from Bryce Young's very first career start at this level he has never lost to Atlanta.
The bad news is that he's really only had one strong statistical game against the Falcons, coming at the end of the 2024 season - Young also had two rushing touchdowns in that game, which was arguably the best of his NFL career so far.
Right now that Week 3 matchup earlier this season might as well have been 100 years ago. The Falcons rebounded great that from that game, beating the Commanders and then stunning the Bills. However, they have since lost four straight and Michael Penix Jr. has not been performing well.
If his past performances tell us anything, we're likely in for another sub-200 yard game from Bryce Young this week - mark he's only passed once all season.
However, the Panthers do have one other major advantage on offense: Rico Dowdle will be facing a Falcons defense that has been the league's worst against the run since Week 7. If he can get going, Carolina's defense should be tight enough against Penix (who they dominated last time) to secure the team's sixth win of the season.
