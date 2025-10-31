Bryce Young on track to play, but another key piece is now on Panthers' injury report
This past Sunday, Dave Canales’s team was minus starting quarterback Bryce Young vs. the formidable Buffalo Bills. Veteran backup Andy Dalton was all thumbs in relief, committing three turnovers in what proved to be an ugly 40-9 loss that put a sudden end to the Carolina Panthers’ three-game winning streak.
By all indications, Young will return this weekend Canales’s club takes on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. It’s another tall order for the Panthers as they clash with a team that has won three straight games and owns the best record (5-1-1) in the NFC.
Carolina currently has a dozen players listed on the club’s injury report, and their status will be updated later today. One name that was not on previously was added on Thursday. “The Panthers were without wide receiver Xavier Legette,” explained Darin Gantt of Panthers.com, “but they got several other contributors back on the field for Thursday’s practice. Legette (illness) was added to the list of did not participates.”
Legette has started six games this season, missing a pair with a hamstring issue. He’s a distance second on the team behind rookie Tetairoa McMillan (37 receptions for 512 yards) in terms of catches (19) and receiving yards (159), but each are tied for the team lead with two scoring grabs.
The 2024 first-round pick has rebounded smartly after a very rough start this season. In his last four outings, Legette has been targeted a combined 19 times by Dalton and Young. He’s caught 15 passes for 151 yards and both of those aforementioned touchdowns. On Sunday, Canales’s team will need all the firepower it can muster against the league’s seventh-ranked offense.
