Andy Dalton injury update makes Dave Canales look even worse
The Carolina Panthers had all but lost at halftime last week, and Andy Dalton was in the midst of a truly terrible game. He probably should've been benched then for Hendon Hooker, but Dave Canales opted to leave him in the contest, later saying he wanted Dalton to have the chance to bounce back and play better.
As nonsensical as that is, the excuse has aged poorly since then. Obviously, Dalton did not bounce back, and he may have even played worse. But now, we know that Dalton suffered a thumb injury but remained in the contest.
Andy Dalton's injury makes Dave Canales' decision-making look bad
For whatever reason, Dave Canales really wanted Andy Dalton to play that game last Sunday. Hendon Hooker couldn't have been much worse, and even if he was, it's not like the game was ever remotely close.
According to Mike Kaye, OC Brad Idzik acknowledged Dalton's thumb injury, saying that the medical staff cleared him and that they usually do a good job of communicating everything with the coaches on the sideline.
That said, Idzik revealed that it was ultimately Canales' decision to play Dalton the entire game. Even though he was hurt and playing a game of football that a high school offense could've outperformed, Canales clearly wanted Dalton out there. It's just not clear why.
Canales' QB management over the years has been interesting. For every good move he's seemed to make, there is another one that boggles the mind. His decision to bench Bryce Young last season proved to be smart, but keeping him on a leash the rest of the way was strange.
Sitting Young for his health and starting Dalton was very smart, but not sitting Dalton and letting Hooker get some game action was very strange, especially when Canales had all the excuses he could've possibly dreamed up of to see Hooker in live game situations.
Dalton was hurt, awful, and the game was over, yet he remained out there the entire time. It's very curious, and it will be interesting to see how this week unfolds under center if Young can't go.
