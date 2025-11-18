Bryce Young passing chart vs. Falcons is a work of art and a major breakthrough
For whatever reason, Bryce Young seems to save his absolute best work for the Atlanta Falcons. In the Carolina Panthers' 2024 finale Young lit Atlanta up for five total touchdowns and on Sunday he torched them for a team-record 448 passing yards.
While he was responsible for more points in that Week 18 game, his perfomance in yesterday's win was more impressive from where we're sitting - and the best of his career to date.
Nothing illustrates Young's big breakthrough more than his passing chart against the Falcons, which shows that he hit Atlanta's defense left, right, short, middle and deep.
Bryce Young Week 11 passing chart
Not only did Young put every part of the field to use, he also used all of the weapons that the Panthers have at his disposal.
In practically every game this season the passing game has been a one-trick pony, with rookie Tetairoa McMillan dominating and nobody else offering a meaningful contribution.
Yesterday it was a different story, as Young connected with nine different pass-catchers, five of which went for 50 receiving yards or more.
McMillan still led the way, posting a game-high 130 yards and two touchdowns, bringing in eight of 12 targets from Young. Xavier Legette only caught four of eight, but he managed to total 83 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown that started the flood. Jalen Coker also chipped in a few clutch catches, and Tommy Tremble made a huge 54-yarder.
This is all very encouraging, but it won't amount to much if Young can only do it against the Falcons. The next step is to carry over the confidence that this win builds and start delivering performances like this more often - and against tougher opponents.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers studs & duds from comeback win over Falcons
Takeaways from Carolina’s thrilling OT win vs. Falcons
Ejiro Evero compares Panthers rookie to rising Chiefs star