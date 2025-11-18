Bryce Young passing chart vs. Falcons is a work of art and a major breakthrough

Bryce Young completed 15 of 20 in-rhythm pass attempts (2.5 to 4 seconds) against the Falcons for 302 yards and a TD, the 2nd-most such yards by a QB this season.



Young also recorded a career-high 212 yards on passes of 10+ air yards, including 2 TDs.