Ejiro Evero compares Panthers' rookie Nic Scourton to rising Chiefs defensive star
He hasn’t made the overwhelming splash that general manager Dan Morgan was perhaps looking for, at least not to date. The team used a second-round draft choice in April on talented pass-rushing prospect Nic Scourton. He played for Purdue from 2022-23 and after two seasons with the Boilermakers, made his way to Texas A&M in 2024.
Morgan made finding pass-rushing help a priority during the offseason, and with good reasons. The Panthers have had a problem getting to opposing quarterbacks for a couple of years. In 2023, they finished dead last in the league with 27 sacks. A year ago, their 32 quarterback traps were tied for the third-fewest in the league.
This season, an improving Carolina Panthers’ defense still hasn’t come up with eye-popping sack numbers, at least not yet. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit has totaled only 16 quarterback traps, however Scourton and veteran defender Derrick Brown are tied for the team lead with three sacks. Meanwhile, Evero has been impressed with the progress of his rookie defender.
Scourton has played in all 10 games, and made a total of three starts throughout the season. He’s really made an impression the past four weeks. The 6’2”, 257-pound linebacker has totaled 16 tackles, three sacks, and seven quarterback hits in those contests.
A year ago, the Panthers allowed the most total yards and most rushing yards in the league. Carolina gave up an NFL single-season record 534 points, Evero’s defense surrendered 59 offensive touchdowns, including a league-high 35 TDs through the air. This season, the Panthers have given up just 23 offensive TDs in 10 contests, and are allowing 22.2 points per game. It’s definitely a unit headed in the right direction, and Scourton’s infectious play is certainly a part of that progress.
