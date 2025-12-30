Bryce Young was bamboozled by Seahawks defense, but Dave Canales didn’t help

There was a battle of division leaders this past Sunday at Carolina. NFL.com’s Kevin Patra broke down Seattle’s dominating 27-10 victory at Charlotte.

“Mike Macdonald’s defense controlled the contest, pummeling the Panthers up front and smothering Carolina’s passing attack. Seattle turned the tide of a sloppy game in the second half, forcing back-to-back turnovers to set up short scores that blew the game open.”

The Seahawks held Carolina to 139 total yards,” added Patra, “1-of-11 on third downs and 10 first downs. Macdonald’s D bamboozled ﻿﻿﻿﻿Bryce Young﻿﻿﻿﻿ into panicked decisions and ineffective passes. The Panthers QB finished 14-of-24 passing for a paltry 54 yards with an interception. It marked the fewest passing yards in a start in Young’s career.

That 139 total yards was also a season-low for the Panthers. It was the second time in seven games that Dave Canales’s offense was held below 200 total yards. Carolina gained 175 yards in the 17-7 home loss to the Saints in Week 10.

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) runs toward the end zone after recovering a fumble against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“How smothering was the Seahawks defense?” asked Patra. “Carolina didn’t have a play longer than 11 yards the entire game. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Demarcus Lawrence﻿﻿﻿﻿ was a menace, forcing and recovering a massive fumble with the game still in the balance, and silenced any comeback bid with a sack. The Seahawks D once again proved it is a force, and the reason the Seahawks remain the No. 1 seed heading into Week 18.”

Over the team’s last 10 games, the Panthers own a 5-5 record—alternating wins and losses. There have been far too many of these shaky efforts on offense during that stretch. In their five victories, Canales’s team has totaled a combined 113 points. In an equal number of setbacks, Carolina has managed a mere 52 points. While one of those losses was a 40-9 defeat vs. Buffalo (in which Young didn’t play), the head coach remains the same. All told, it has been a perplexing 10-game run by Canales’s club.

