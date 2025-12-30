All Panthers

Bryce Young was bamboozled by Seahawks defense, but Dave Canales didn’t help

The Panthers’ third-year quarterback struggled on Sunday. There was plenty of blame to go around after Carolina’s disappointing 17-point loss to the Seahawks.
Russell Baxter|
Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to throw a pass as tight ends Tommy Tremble (82) and Mitchell Evans (84) block against Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to throw a pass as tight ends Tommy Tremble (82) and Mitchell Evans (84) block against Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There was a battle of division leaders this past Sunday at Carolina. NFL.com’s Kevin Patra broke down Seattle’s dominating 27-10 victory at Charlotte.

“Mike Macdonald’s defense controlled the contest, pummeling the Panthers up front and smothering Carolina’s passing attack. Seattle turned the tide of a sloppy game in the second half, forcing back-to-back turnovers to set up short scores that blew the game open.”

The Seahawks held Carolina to 139 total yards,” added Patra, “1-of-11 on third downs and 10 first downs. Macdonald’s D bamboozled ﻿﻿﻿﻿Bryce Young﻿﻿﻿﻿ into panicked decisions and ineffective passes. The Panthers QB finished 14-of-24 passing for a paltry 54 yards with an interception. It marked the fewest passing yards in a start in Young’s career.

That 139 total yards was also a season-low for the Panthers. It was the second time in seven games that Dave Canales’s offense was held below 200 total yards. Carolina gained 175 yards in the 17-7 home loss to the Saints in Week 10.

Demarcus Lawrence
Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) runs toward the end zone after recovering a fumble against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“How smothering was the Seahawks defense?” asked Patra. “Carolina didn’t have a play longer than 11 yards the entire game. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Demarcus Lawrence﻿﻿﻿﻿ was a menace, forcing and recovering a massive fumble with the game still in the balance, and silenced any comeback bid with a sack. The Seahawks D once again proved it is a force, and the reason the Seahawks remain the No. 1 seed heading into Week 18.”

Over the team’s last 10 games, the Panthers own a 5-5 record—alternating wins and losses. There have been far too many of these shaky efforts on offense during that stretch. In their five victories, Canales’s team has totaled a combined 113 points. In an equal number of setbacks, Carolina has managed a mere 52 points. While one of those losses was a 40-9 defeat vs. Buffalo (in which Young didn’t play), the head coach remains the same. All told, it has been a perplexing 10-game run by Canales’s club.

