Carolina Panthers major takeaways from frustrating loss to Seahawks

The Carolina Panthers blew a golden opportunity. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing, the Panthers turned in maybe the worst offensive game they've had in some time. It cost them, and it now sets up a win-and-in contest next week. Here's what we learned.

The offense had no answers

Dave Canales' offensive game plan left a lot to be desired. So did the Panthers' offensive execution. This is perhaps the best defense this team has seen all year (maybe in the two Canales years), but it looked like they had no answers for anything on offense.

Play calling was atrocious

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The epitome of this game was a short crossing route on fourth-and-17 with the game on the line. The Seahawks did bring pressure, but there was no attempt at anything successful. That is emblematic of the entire game plan, and the situational playcalling wasn't good, either.

The pass rush showed up

One of the best ways to slow down Sam Darnold is by getting pressure and earning sacks. They did those things pretty well, at least better and more often than they used to. It didn't force the big mistakes from Darnold, but it did prevent the Seahawks from really getting into a rhythm.

Ugly turnovers hurt

Committing turnovers against this Seahawks defense is somewhat forgivable. That's an elite unit. But the manner in which these turnovers occurred is bad. An interception in your own half on a poorly-placed ball is bad, but a fumble on the immediate play after an end-zone interception is so much worse.

Pass-catchers were AWOL

The pass-catchers were not good on Sunday. They had a few costly drops and just generally could not get open against the Seahawks' defensive backs. The lack of offensive success through the air was equal parts quarterback and pass-catcher today.

