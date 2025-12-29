Dave Canales rightfully listed among NFL's biggest losers from Week 17

The Carolina Panthers lost badly on Sunday. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing, the Panthers blew yet another golden opportunity to win the NFC South.

Had they beaten the lowly New Orleans Saints two weeks ago, they'd have clinched by now. Had they beaten a somewhat beatable Seattle Seahawks team yesterday, they'd have clinched.

Instead, it looked like the Panthers were putting all their eggs in the Week 18 basket. For that reason, and because the team was wholly unprepared in Week 17, Dave Canales was appropriately named one of the NFL's biggest losers.

Dave Canales ripped for ugly showing in crucial Week 17 bout

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales greets Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles after a game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Panthers, at least on offense, did not show up to play on Sunday. The defense seemed to know what was at stake, but the offense did not. It was one of the worst displays of offense all year.

While Bryce Young and his pass-catchers, as well as the running back duo that's supposed to be pretty good, bear plenty of the blame, it all comes back to coaching. That's why Dave Canales might be the most at fault.

"In Carolina's home season finale, with a chance to clinch a division title, Canales didn't have his team ready to play with a closeout mindset," B/R's NFL staff (Kris Knox, Gary Davenport, and Brent Sobleski) wrote plainly.

"Instead, the Panthers matched the Seahawks' sloppiness in the first half, but unlike Seattle, they didn't wake up in the second half," they continued.

Unfortunately, while the Panthers still control their destiny and could even get in with a loss if Atlanta wins tonight and next week, they're still not in a good position.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales looks on after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"The Panthers must go on the road to win the NFC South title. They are 0-2 against the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay with Bryce Young as their starting quarterback," they concluded.

The Panthers have been better on the road this year than in Bryce Young's early career, and he has yet to play the Bucs on the road this year, so the newest and perhaps most improved version of the QB hasn't taken this trip.

Still, it's hard to feel inspired after that showing and with a road, primetime game coming up. And that falls on coaching, because it didn't look like they even considered winning in Week 17.

