What Robert Hunt said about returning to Carolina Panthers after 4 months on IR

When Robert Hunt first suffered his biceps injury in Week 2, we assumed that he would miss the rest of the regular season for the Carolina Panthers.

Imagine our surprise when the team announced on Christmas Eve that Hunt's 21-day practice window was being opened, potentially paving way for a comeback before the end of the season.

It won't be easy for Hunt to get back into rhythm after sitting out for the last 15 weeks on injured reserve. When he spoke with reporters earlier this week, he compared it to getting his car tuned up by not taking a long trip right away.

Robert Hunt on potential return to Panthers

Rob Hunt thinks he can get into FB shape quickly. Compares to getting car tuned up. Says wouldn’t take it to Raleigh on first day out of the shop, but could roll to Harris Teeter. pic.twitter.com/Pe1FPrcusw — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 24, 2025

There's no question that the Panthers offensive line can use Hunt. Last season he was by far their best run blocker and wound up earning his first career Pro Bowl nod.

While it's too late for a repeat of that scenario, Hunt can still make a huge impact for a unit that's gone through as many different starting combinations in the NFL this season.

Along the way, the Panthers have cycled through several different replacements for Hunt at right guard, and none of them have worked out. Chandler Zavala was a disaster in pass protection, allowing two sacks, nine pressures and earning a 32.4 pass blocking grade before returning to IR.

Austin Corbett has been better at right guard by comparison, but it's a very low bar to hurdle. Both have made a habit of committing pre-snap penalties and stepping on Bryce Young's injured right ankle.

Hunt offers a far more steady hand as a pass blocker and as a run blocker he will serve as a unique weapon, one that could help get the sputtering engine for Rico Dowdle going again.

The Panthers need Hunt now more than ever- as they're about to face a Seattle defense that leads the league in pressures and is allowing the third-fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL this year. That's in large part thanks to a lethal interior trio of Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II and Jarran Reed.

If the Panthers can't upset the Seahawks at home, then their Week 18 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaeers will serve as a winner-take-all for the NFC South and the last available playoff spot.

