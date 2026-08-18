The Carolina Panthers enter the 2026 season under more pressure than it seems. Coming off a division-title season in 2025, all Carolina did was add to the roster, especially on defense.

Jaelan Phillips and Devin Looyd made their Panthers debuts on Saturday against the Bills. Those two were really the only bright spots of the whole day. Preseason gave Panthers fans a brief glimpse of the starters, but it shouldn't be the end-all, be-all for expectations for this season.

It does raise the question, though: what should Carolina's true expectations be, what's their ceiling, and just how trustworthy are the Panthers in general? Entering training camp, there was a ton of optimism, but it's time to revisit just how much there should be.

NFL Analyst Ranks Where Panthers Optimism Level Should Be

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Luckily, there are others considering what the Panthers' confidence level should be for the Panthers. CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo dropped his rankings of the least-to-most optimistic fan bases in the NFL.

Carolina slotted in just under the top half of the league, at No. 17 in DeArdo's rankings. A completely fair placement, considering that even with a division title, Carolina won just eight games.

DeArdo points to a good level of optimism coming off the high of winning a division title and the assumption that QB Bryce Young will take another leap forward.

Both ideas make sense, but the division title is in the past now. Any real NFL fan knows that a team can go from first to worst in the span of one year. One huge surprise of the list were the teams Carolina ranked over.

Just behind the Panthers are the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals. Both teams are projected to have top-five offenses in football this year.

On the surface, it may sound weird, but it's clear that Carolina's place in the NFC South gives them an advantage over the Cowboys and Bengals, who are in two supremely talented divisions. Overall, 17th in the league makes perfect sense, but what should the Panthers fans keep in mind before Week 1?

What the Real Concerns Look Like Heading Into the 2026 Season for Carolina

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Carolina's optimism should be met with an appropriate amount of caution. Training camp's biggest theme has been injuries that have sidelined significant players.

EDGE Nic Scourton and rookie receiver Chris Brazzell II were impressing before their injuries. Scourton tore his ACL, and Brazzell tore his LCL and is done for the year. Even stars like Derrick Brown have suffered minor injuries.

Not only are injuries hurting the premier young talent, but they are hurting veterans too. Chuba Hubbard was set to be the lead back for the Panthers but suffered a hamstring injury on August 12th. Jonathon Brooks got his start against Buffalo because of this.

The backfield has to prove it can be a steady unit. Hubbard got hurt in Week 4 of 2025, and Brooks has been hurt his entire career

The optimism for Carolina should still be there, but there has to be a real standard of expectations and realistic possibilities. Another division title isn't just a lock to happen.

Carolina also faces six teams that made the playoffs in 2025, and that doesn't even count the Ravens and Lions, who are projected for big bounce-back seasons.

On a scale of 1-10, Carolina's optimism should be a 4.5 or 5 out of 10. With so much already happening to the roster, there has to be as much caution as confidence.