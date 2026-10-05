Panthers May Have Beat the Lions, But These 7 Things Actually Matter

The Carolina Panthers entered as slight home underdogs against the Detroit Lions. They made good on their first primetime opportunity of the year, something previous iterations of the Panthers have struggled with. What are the most meaningful takeaways, though?

Devin Lloyd makes a huge difference

Carolina Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd (55) tackles Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during the first half | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Panthers were without their top two cornerbacks, but this defense had a surprisingly decent performance despite the personnel deficiencies. Having Devin Lloyd back in the middle of the defense made a huge difference in the run and pass game. He was also pretty effective as a blitzer.

The Panthers still can't really get to the quarterback

The Panthers struggled to get to Jared Goff all night. When they brought extra rushers, it worked out sometimes, but if they sent four, Goff usually had all day to pick on the backup cornerbacks. That's the sort of thing that can't happen after spending $30 million a year on a star pass rusher in free agency.

The rushing attack's death was greatly exaggerated

Last night was a glimpse of what the Panthers' offense can be when it's all working. Through three games, it was all aerial, with the ground game struggling. This time, both phases of the offense were impeccable, complementing each other well with a dynamic and nearly unstoppable RPO attack.

Injuries continue to mount

Carolina Panthers linebacker Jaelan Phillips (5) looks on during warmups | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We wrote this last week, but the bye week can't get here soon enough because of all the injuries. Already missing a host of starters, Monroe Freeling left the game with a knee injury. Jaelan Phillips got hurt, too. Those are losses the Panthers frankly cannot afford at this point. Hopefully, they will all get healthy during the week off.

Bryce Young is having a year

No Jalen Coker. No Xavier Legette. A bad offensive line that lost Monroe Freeling and inserted the player who yielded the most sacks in the NFL last year. No problem for Bryce Young, who started 11 for 11 and never really slowed down. He did pretty much whatever he wanted all night long.

The Panthers' defense still has a third-and-long problem

We're willing to put an asterisk on this one because the Lions have good pass-catchers who were facing Will Lee III and Akayleb Evans, who had a really horrible game. Still, the amount of times the Lions were able to convert on long down-and-distances was concerning and still needs to be worked on.

Home-field advantage is real for Carolina

You could tell how big this one was for Charlotte-area fans. They were loud all night, and it caused some problems for the Detroit offense at critical junctures. Despite coming in as home underdogs, Panthers fans did not let the Lions feel comfortable once.