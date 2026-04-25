Carolina Panthers 4-Round Mock Draft: Projecting Final Picks in 2026

Today, the Carolina Panthers will, barring some trades, make their final four picks in the NFL draft. It's the last chance to nab impact players (before the UDFA signing becomes a free-for-all) that can help them defend their NFC South crown. Here's who they could get.

Panthers' Rounds 4-7 NFL Mock Draft

4.119: Auburn C Connor Lew

The Panthers spent their first pick on a left tackle despite not having an immediate need there. That logic didn't sit right with us, but it's better to do that in round four, which is what the Panthers do here with Connor Lew.

Luke Fortner is a fine stopgap, but the Panthers have no centers under contract beyond 2026, and they don't even have a backup. The Auburn lineman will make a fine backup and developmental option for the Panthers.

5.158: Washington CB Ephesians Prysock

The Panthers can afford to draft for depth in the fifth round, even if it's something they have loathed doing so far. With Washington cornerback Ephesians Prysock coming off the board here, Carolina kills three birds with one stone.

They get cornerback depth, which is currently shaky behind the two studs on the outside. They get someone who could play the slot and be better than Chau Smith-Wade. The Panthers also get a corner who could replace Mike Jackson, who hits free agency after this year.

6.196: Notre Dame S Jalen Stroman

Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Jalen Stroman (7) lines up against the Syracuse Orange | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Panthers passed on some really good safety prospects, including Dillon Thieneman, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, AJ Haulcy, and Jalen Kilgore. But they can still grab someone to compete with Nick Scott and Lathan Ransom in Jalen Stroman.

That's not exactly the most inspiring group of options, but aside from a camp battle to start next to Tre'von Moehrig, there's no backup for Moehrig currently, so the Panthers need another body on the back end.

6.200: Ole Miss TE Dae'Quan Wright

Is a sixth-round tight end going to move the needle much? Probably not, even when the trio he has to outplay is just Mitchell Evans, Ja'Tavion Sanders, and Tommy Tremble. Still, it's certainly worth taking a shot here.

The Panthers met with Wright on a top-30 visit, so he is definitely on their radar. To close out the draft, it makes full sense to take someone they already have an established relationship with who could end up being more impactful than another player since he plays a major position of need.