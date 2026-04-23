Carolina Panthers NFL Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade, and Instant Grade

Every year, the Carolina Panthers have the chance to better themselves in the NFL draft. It's a big part of how a rebuilding team like the Panthers has been able to move from two to five to eight wins in the last three years.

This year, the Panthers made the following picks (will be updated as draft continues):

Round (Pick) Player Position School Height Weight 1 (19) 2 (51) 3 (83) 4 (119) 5 (158) 5 (159) 6 (200)

Panthers Picks By Round

1 (19): The Panthers own the 19th overall pick

2 (51): The Panthers own the 51st overall pick

3 (83): The Panthers own the 83rd overall pick

4 (119): The Panthers own the 119th overall pick

5 (158): The Panthers own the 158th overall pick

5 (159): The Panthers own the 159th overall pick via the Vikings

6 (200): The Panthers own the 200th overall pick

Positions of Need

Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite being incredibly active and aggressive in NFL free agency, the Panthers still have needs. In order from most pressing to least, here they are:

Wide receiver Safety Tight end Linebacker Edge rusher Tackle Interior offensive line (center mainly) Cornerback (slot preferably)

The Panthers can't address them all, but we would suggest tackling them roughly in that order. Wide receiver is the most pressing need because the Panthers' offense needs them more than tight ends, and beyond Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, it's pretty dismal.

The Panthers can't really afford to trot Nick Scott out there for another year in a row and expect him to perform well, so a safety is pretty important. Carolina also needs a linebacker opposite Devin Lloyd, and another edge rusher is never a bad idea.

After that, the Panthers have needs that will grow over time but are not dire right now. Eventually, they'll need a tackle to replace Rasheed Walker and Ikem Ekwonu, who hit free agency in 2027. The same goes for a center behind Luke Fortner or guards behind Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt (in 2028).

Finally, Mike Jackson is a free agent at season's end, and the depth at corner is thin. Plus, the Panthers could definitely stand to upgrade the slot corner spot, so that could be something they do in the draft.

Draft Time

The NFL draft is set to take place at 8 pm ET on Thursday evening. On Friday, rounds two and three will commence at 7 pm ET. Then, the final four rounds will take place beginning on Saturday at noon ET. Then, UDFAs will be signed.