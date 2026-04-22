Panthers-Colts Kenny Moore Trade Proposal Would Cheaply Fix CB Depth Issue

The Carolina Panthers currently have the best outside cornerback duo in the NFL, arguably. Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson were lights-out last year, and they're not expected to suffer major dropoffs this season.

But beyond those two, it is pretty grim. Chau Smith-Wade underwhelmingly mans the slot, and the backups consist of Corey Thornton (torn ACL), Akayleb Evans, and Robert Rochell. You'd be forgiven for not knowing who those players are.

They need to find another one, and unless they're taking someone in the first two rounds of the draft, that doesn't hold the answers Carolina needs. The Indianapolis Colts might, though, and one insider pitched Carolina as a landing spot for star corner Kenny Moore II.

Panthers should make a move for Kenny Moore as one insider suggested

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) scores on a pick six | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts are likely to trade Kenny Moore II. The Panthers, according to Bleacher Report's Alex Kay, are the most sensible and probably best landing spot for the veteran defensive back.

We wrote about a possible trade for Kenny Moore back when the Colts first announced he was available. It's a really good fit, as the Colts and Panthers share some schematic similarities, and Moore's strengths align well with what Ejiro Evero wants to do.

"While Moore is on the wrong side of 30 and has regressed in recent years, he's still a serviceable defensive back who contributed 55 tackles, six pass defenses, two forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks, and an interception in 2025," Kay wrote. That's hardly awful for a third cornerback.

The Panthers are trying to continue ascending in the NFC South and cementing themselves as the team to beat. Making low-cost trades for impactful veterans, even if in the final year of their contracts, is how to go about that.

The key here is the cost. "Given Moore is likely on his way out of Indy via a release if a trade doesn't emerge during the draft, the Panthers should be able to get him for little more than a sixth-round pick swap," Kay concluded.

The Panthers could spend a sixth-round pick on a cornerback, but will they be as good as Moore? Unlikely. No prospects are guaranteed hits, and that's especially true in the later rounds.

Having Moore and Mike Jackson would give the Panthers two aging, soon-to-be-free-agent cornerbacks on the roster, but this could be an audition for both of them.

The Panthers could re-sign the better one to a short-term deal and punt the need for a starting cornerback down the road a little bit.