Carolina Panthers announce 2 roster moves ahead of rematch with Atlanta Falcons
The Carolina Panthers are going to be a bit thin at two positions on the back end of their defense for tomorrow's road game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Middle linebacker Trevin Wallace has been ruled out this week due to a shoulder injury he suffered in last week's loss to the New Orleans Saints. He was listed as a non-participant at each practice on the injury report.
Christian Rozeboom is expected to take over his normal duties, and Claudin Cherelus will be joining him in the starting lineup.
The Panthers will also be missing rookie safety Lathan Ransom, who has also been ruled out due to a hand injury. He also did not practice this week. Demani Richardson will be taking his place as the primary backup at safety behind starters Nick Scott and Tre'Von Moehrig.
The Panthers are also bringing up some depth from their practice squad to account for both absences. The team just announced the following roster moves.
Panthers Week 10 roster moves
- Elevated from practice squad: LB Krys Barnes
- Elevated from practice squad: S Israel Mukuamu
Barnes played his college football at UCLA, and then went undrafted. He was first signed by the Green Bay Packers in September of 2020, where he stayed the next three years.
Barnes then spent two years with the Arizona Cardinals before joining the Panthers this offseason. He has appeared in 69 career games, making his Carolina debut against the Miami Dolphins last month.
Mukuamu is one of several former South Carolina players on the roster. After his college career was over, he was taken by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round of te 2021 NFL draft. Mukuamu appeared in 50 games for the Cowboys over the next four seasons, mostly putting in time on special teams.
