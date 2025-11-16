All Panthers

Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons reveal inactives lists for Week 11

The Panthers will be missing Trevin Wallace and Lathan Ransom this week.

Tim Weaver

Nov 2, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Carolina Panthers helmet before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Nov 2, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Carolina Panthers helmet before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
The Carolina Panthers will be kicking off against the Atlanta Falcons in about 90 minutes.

These last seven games on the Panthers' schedule will be huge, possibly determining what the team will do with starting quarterback Bryce Young and what comes next for head coach Dave Canales. A win today would at least get things off on the right foot as they begin the toughest strength of schedule in the league down the stretch.

Here are the inactives lists for both teams for today's game.

Panthers Week 11 inactives

- LB Trevin Wallace

- S Lathan Ransom

- WR Hunter Renfrow

- C Nick Samac

- DT Jared Harrison-Hunte

- TE James Mitchell

- DT Cam Jackson

With middle linebacker Trevin Wallace out, the green dot will go back to veteran Christian Rozeboom, who had that role early in the season. Core special teamer Claudin Cherelus will take Wallace's place in the starting lineup, and the Panthers have also elevated Krys Barnes from the practice squad.

At safety Carolina will be without rookie Lathan Ransom. In his place Demani Richardson will get his first start of the season opposite Tre'von Moherig. They have also called up Israel Mukuamu from the practice squad for extra depth at this spot.

Falcons Week 11 inactives

- CB Dee Alford

- CB Mike Hughes

- ILB Josh Woods

- EDGE Leonard Floyd

- G Matthew Bergeron

- DL Elijah Garcia

- DL Zach Harrison

The Falcons listed star wide receiver Drake London as questionable with a back issue, but he will be in the lineup today. London leads Atlanta with 691 receiving yards on the season.

Running back Bijan Robinson ranks second with 467, followed by tight end Kyle Pitts at 420. No receiver other than London has more than 190 on the year.

