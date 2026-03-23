Why Devin Lloyd is Perfect Fit for Panthers’ Defensive Scheme

This offseason, the reigning NFC South champions wasted little time in free agency adding a pair of playmakers to a defense that was better in 2025 than the previous season. Of course, the 2024 Carolina Panthers allowed the most total yards and rushing yards in the league, and surrendered an incredible 534 points—the most by one team in a single season in NFL history.

As for those aforementioned additions, general manager Dan Morgan added edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to a four-year, $120 million deal. He also signed 2025 Pro Bowl linebacker Devin Lloyd away from the Jacksonville Jaguars, to the tune of three years and $45 million.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) during the third quarter in an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7 [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LB Devin Lloyd brings versatility to the Panthers’ defense

“Lloyd is that rare, off-ball linebacker who’s a force as a run stopper,” explained Joseph Person of The Athletic, “while still making plays as a blitzer and in coverage. Pro Football Focus ranked Lloyd above the 90th percentile last season in run defense, pass rush and coverage grades.”

“Lloyd credited the Jacksonville defensive coaches,” added Person, “including former Panthers assistant Tem Lukabu, for emphasizing the use of his hands to shed blocks to be more physical and violent in the run game. As for his coverage—his five interceptions last season tied for second in the league—Lloyd said he’s always had a “natural feel” for it.

Devin Lloyd is an ideal fit for Ejiro Evero’s defensive unit

Devin Lloyd 81 TKL, 5 INT, 1 FR 2025 Season Highlights.



The Panthers pay the All-Pro linebacker.



pic.twitter.com/CxmiT1qEI6 https://t.co/bVqKW2Z3Am — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) March 10, 2026

“A lot of plays I made in zone coverage,” said Lloyd via Person. “You just have a feel for looking at the quarterback, knowing where he wants to go…Knowing the route concepts is huge. It’s really about getting to your landmark as quick as possible, and then that allows you to play off the routes. I see a lot of linebackers drifting. They’re not set. Their feet aren’t set, and it doesn’t allow them to get their feet in the ground and make plays on the ball in the air.”

In four NFL seasons, the 27th overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft has picked off a total of nine passes. That includes those aforementioned five picks this past season—one of those at the expense of Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes that resulted in a 99-yard touchdown.

In Ejiro Evero’s three seasons as Carolina’s defensive coordinator dating back to 2023, Panthers’ linebackers have combined for five interceptions.

Food for thought.