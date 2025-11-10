Only one free agent NFL quarterback is worth Panthers targeting in 2026
There's never a good time to need a new franchise quarterback, as the Carolina Panthers have learned several times over the years as they've tried and failed again and again to replace Cam Newton.
Odds are the front office is going to be a bit more patient than we are, but they would be well within their rights to start looking for a new QB1 next offseason, painful as it might be to admit that this whole Bryce Young thing just isn't working out.
Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints proved that Young can't carry his team to a win even against the worst competition the NFL has to offer when they're loaded up against the run and daring Young to beat them.
Carolina's best chance at landing an upgrade next year would likely be a trade for Kyler Murray, who's fallen out of favor with the Arizona Cardinals. While Murray has some of the same flaws as Young he also has a far higher ceiling, more experience and has produced more consistent results.
The Panthers could also explore the free agent market at QB, but their options there are going to be limited, at best. Here's a glance at the best names that could potentially become available in March.
2026 free agent QB rankings
1. Daniel Jones - Colts
2. Aaron Rodgers - Steelers
3. Russell Wilson - Giants
------------------------------------
4. Sam Howell - Eagles
5. Marcus Mariota - Commanders
6. Gardner Minshew - Chiefs
7. Mitch Trubisky - Bills
Of the three names at the top, Daniel Jones is the only one really worth pursuing. Both Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are well past their primes and can't be considered long-term starter options.
The rest of the names on this list are backups at best. There are other decent backup options but they are all on the wrong side of 30 years old - some of them very much so.
Jones is this year's Sam Darnold, having bombed his first several seasons in the league with the Giants, but blossoming now that he's with a competent organization for the first time in his career. The Colts would of course be crazy to let Jones walk and not sign him to a long-term deal, but the Vikings did just that with Darnold last year, to the Seahawks' benefit.
Still it's a very slim chance that Indianapolis won't recognize their opportunity and take advantage by locking Jones up with a long-term deal before free agency begins.
If he does hit the market, the Panthers shouldn't hesitate to offer Jones top-tier money - they'll have to in order to compete with other offers from teams that would give him a better chance to win.
However - there is one big potential hiccup with the idea of signing Jones. In the case of Sam Darnold he went from bad teams with the Jets and the Panthers to well-run teams like the Vikings and the Seahawks, which was the real key to unlocking his full potential.
So, while Jones might be thriving with the Colts right now that by no means guarantees he would continue having success in Carolina - where he'd have an inferior supporting cast and coaching staff around him.
The 2026 draft class doesn't offer much in terms of potential franchise quarterbacks, either. If they are going to give up on Bryce Young, it's probably going to be Kyler Murray or nothing at all.
