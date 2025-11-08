Carolina Panthers shuffle quarterback room again in Week 10 roster moves
Whatever your favorite memory is from Mike White's time with the Carolina Panthers, you'd better cherish it, because it's all over now.
Less than a month after signing with the Panthers and spending two weeks on their active roster, the team has released White, who had been serving as their third-string quarterback. It's one of three roster moves that the team just announced going into tomorrow's home game against the Saints.
White played his college ball at South Florida and Western Kentucky before getting picked by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft. Since then he has also put in time with the Jets, Dolphins, Bills and Bengals. All together he's appeared in 15 games and gone 2-5 in 7 starts.
Taking White's spot on the 53-man roster will be undrafted rookie defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte, who's been signed off the practice squad. Harrison-Hunte is a product of SMU who signed with the Panthers at the end of April. If he's active tomorrow, it'll be his first game at this level.
The Panthers have also used a standard practice squad elevation for wide receiver Dan Chisena. Undrafted out of Penn State, Chisena has appeared in 37 games as a pro, splitting time between the Vikings, Cardinals, Ravens and Panthers. He's totaled three catches for 37 yards, having mostly played on special teams.
While it's not a guarantee, Chisena's activation is likely a hedge in case rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is unable to play tomorrow. McMillan was a late addition to this week's injury report with a hamstring issue and was limited at Friday's practice. He is listed as questionable.
