Midseason grades for the Carolina Panthers 2025 Draft Class
Carolina Panthers General Manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales have stated repeatedly that have a developmental mindset. After nine games, essentially the midpoint of the season, lets’ look at the 2025 draft class offseason and how they’ve performed so far this season.
1st Round pick, WR Tetairoa McMillan – McMillan leads the Panthers in receptions (41) and yards (558), is tied for receiving touchdowns (two), and leads the team in receptions that result in a first down (34). McMillan has been what head coach Dave Canales and GM Dan Morgan wanted with the 8th overall pick – a true No. 1 WR for Bryce Young. The only two knocks on McMillan this season has been some drops (four on the season), and his lack of elite breakaway speed. But overall, it’s been a great start to the career of McMillan. GRADE: A-
2nd round pick, OLB Nic Scourton – Scourton has seen his role increase exponentially since the start of the season due to injuries to OLB Patrick Jones II, and the team releasing OLB DJ Johnson after the Panthers’ 42-13 loss to the New England Patriots. Scourton has excelled against the run, continuously showing his ability to set the edge on run plays, but also displaying a high-end motor that doesn’t seem to slow down. Scourton ranks third on the team in sacks with just two, but he’s shown he can be a complete player as he gets more reps. Keep in mind, Scourton turned 21 in late August. GRADE B+
3rd round pick, OLB Princley Umanmielan – Umanmielan’s snaps have been limited this season for the same reasons as Scourton, while also missing the team’s 16-13 win against the Green Bay Packers due to an ankle injury. The perception of Umanmielan was that he was simply a speed edge rusher, but how shown he has more tools in his tool bag while also improving against the run, though he’s mostly played in pass-rush situations. Umanmielan has 1.5 sacks on the season and is continuing to develop. GRADE: B
4th round pick, RB Trevor Etienne – Primarily contributing on special teams as a return, Etienne, when given the chance, has shown he’s capable as a runner with 92 yards on 19 carries (4.8 yards per carry) in a reserve role behind Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle. Outside of a muffed punt against the Atlanta Falcons, he’s been reliable as a returner, averaging 23.4 yards per kickoff return and 6.6 yards per punt return. What could hold him back from a larger role early in his career is the backlog of backs in front of him in Hubbard and Dowdle, and the potential return of 2024 2nd-round pick Jonathon Brooks. GRADE: C+
4th round pick, S Lathan Ransom – Ransom has carved out a role for himself in sub packages for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. When the Panthers go to dime packages (six defensive backs), often times safety Tre’Von Moehrig plays up closer to the line of scrimmage with Ransom lining up alongside fellow safety Nick Scott in deep coverage. Ransom has made 27 tackles this season and is credited with only missing one tackle all season according to Pro Football Reference. He’s already been a contributor on defense and special teams, and could potentially become a starter as his coverage skills continue to develop. GRADE: B
5th round pick, DT Cam Jackson – Jackson has been limited to reserve duty this season behind starters Derrick Brown, A’Shawn Robinson, and Tershawn Wharton, as well as rotational players like Bobby Brown III and LaBryan Ray, which has made Jackson an inactive on gameday six times this season. A developmental player, Jackson has the frame and body to potentially develop into a rotational defensive lineman in the future. GRADE: C
5th round pick, TE Mitchell Evans – Evans was thrust into duty early in training camp as fellow TE Tommy Tremble was recovering from back surgery, and continued to see meaningful snaps during the season as J’Tavion Sanders dealt with an ankle injury that caused Sanders to miss time. Evans is tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions (two), including what proved to be the game-winning score in a 27-24 win against the Miami Dolphins. GRADE: A-
6th round pick, WR Jimmy Horn, Jr. – Horn was an inactive the first four games of the season, but has been inserted into the lineup to provide an element of speed to the Carolina Panthers offense. While he hasn’t been used downfield much, Dave Canales has found ways to get the ball in Horn’s hands through jet sweeps and quick screens, but nothing has popped yet for Horn, though the big play potential is there. GRADE: C
