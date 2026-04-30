Best, Worst, and Most Interesting Carolina Panthers' Draft Picks in 2026

The Carolina Panthers made seven draft picks and a host of trades in the NFL draft last week. They continued to shore up the roster in an attempt to defend the NFC South title they earned last season.

Not all the picks were aces, though, and there's a bit of a range (C to A+) in the grades the Panthers are being given by league insiders and analysts. There were good picks, weird picks, and interesting picks, and here's what those were.

Best pick: Kansas State C Sam Hecht

After moving around the draft board, the Panthers ended up with the 144th pick early in the fifth round. They used it on Kansas State center Sam Hecht. He was considered by a lot of draft analysts to be no worse than the second-best center in this class.

He was also widely considered a top-100 prospect, with some even having him near the top-75 range. That's incredible value, and he has a real shot at starting as a fifth-round pick and being the center of the future. Getting that after moving around and in the fifth round is impeccable.

Worst pick: Miami (Ohio) LB Jackson Kuwatch

We're really splitting hairs if we're complaining about a seventh-round pick. Those never work out. However, there were some better prospects on the table when Carolina picked Jackson Kuwatch, who was ranked outside the top 300. It's a dart throw that isn't likely to hit, but it could've been a better toss.

They could've had Deonta Lawson, Deion Burks, Zxavian Harris, Michael Trigg, Isaiah World, and a handful of others. Plus, while Kuwatch certainly has some upside, he is likely to be a special teamer, and one of these picks has to be the worst, even if it's not horrible.

Most Interesting: Georgia OT Monroe Freeling

Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (OL24) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The logic behind getting a tackle in this draft is sound. After 2026, the Panthers will have just one tackle under contract, and after 2027, that number drops to zero. It was going to be a need, and Monroe Freeling more than fills it.

We just think the better path would have been taking Makai Lemon, who was a steal and a home run waiting to be made after a surprising slide. Given the eventual Chris Brazzell pick, they obviously did need a wide receiver, and they could've targeted Austin Barber, Gennings Dunker, or Caleb Tiernan later to add a developmental tackle.