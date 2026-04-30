Xavier Legette to Eagles After Inevitable A.J. Brown Trade Makes Too Much Sense

The Carolina Panthers swear they still believe in Xavier Legette, but that's probably not true. And they shouldn't. He's done nothing to indicate he has a future of being a good NFL wide receiver, at least not in their offense.

A trade would be fantastic, and a perfect partner could emerge in the coming months. The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to trade A.J. Brown before the preseason, and if they do, they would be a perfect landing spot for Xavier Legette.

Eagles make too much sense to add Panthers WR Xavier Legette

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs on to the field | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Now, the Eagles did trade up to snag Makai Lemon after the Panthers (disappointingly) passed on him for Monroe Freeling. They did add a wide receiver, probably with the sense that their depth chart would take a hit later on.

But consider the archetypes and builds of Lemon and Xavier Legette.

Legette:

6'3"

227 pounds

4.39 40 time

Lemon:

5'11"

195 pounds

4.47 40 time

A.J. Brown is 6'1" and 226 pounds, so he's much closer to Legette's build than Lemon's. His 40 time long ago was 4.49, but adding speed where there wasn't as much isn't necessarily a problem.

The Eagles will, per reports, be trading the big-bodied receiver later this summer to the New England Patriots. The Panthers have added a big-bodied, fast receiver, which makes Legette expendable. They also have John Metchie III, who very well could supplant Legette as WR4, with Chris Brazzell being WR3.

The Panthers should be interested in getting anything they can for Legette. At this point, he's closer to a bust than a viable NFL player. The Eagles can take a flyer on him, parting with a future late-round draft pick to see if they can't turn him around.

Legette was a late bloomer in college, so it's possible he will also be a late bloomer in the NFL. His physical traits are still there, so the Eagles or another team could be a chance for him to start over and benefit from a change of scenery.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Plus, Jalen Hurts' passing style isn't as conducive to slot receivers like Lemon, so they still have the need for a bigger outside receiver. At this stage of the NFL offseason, there just aren't many of those out there.

What would be better for Philadelphia, trading a late-round draft pick for up to three years of fairly cheap Xavier Legette or signing Jauan Jennings for upwards of $15 million on a long-term deal? Jennings is the better player, but Legette would be so much cheaper to acquire.

It just makes too much sense for both parties if and when the Eagles do finally part ways with Brown.