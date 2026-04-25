Carolina Panthers Come Out In Solid Shape After Trade-Fest Results in CB Will Lee

The Carolina Panthers had the 119th pick, then they traded down. Then they traded down again, going to 124 and then settling at 129. There, they selected Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee.

The Panthers have a type, and Lee fits the bill. He's fairly tall with long arms, which will help him take on the receivers in the NFC South. The Panthers, by virtue of these trades back, essentially made the Lee Hunter trade moot.

Panthers take Texas A&M CB Will Lee at 129.



They have a type: Lee is 6-1 1/2, 189 and looong (32 3/4-inch arms). — Joe Person (@josephperson) April 25, 2026

This is a solid pick, and the Panthers did well to address a need and get more/better draft compensation in the process. However, there were a few players on the board that would've been true home runs.

Nevertheless, Lee has an immediate path to playing time in Carolina. He has the versatility to play the slot, and he'll be valuable depth outside if not. Plus, with Mike Jackson's impending free agency, he could be the starter next year opposite Jaycee Horn.

The Panthers did nicely with Will Lee, but could've done better

Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) prior to the game against the Florida Gators | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Moving down twice to get Will Lee is a solid move by GM Dan Morgan. He maintained his draft supply and improved it after the Lee Hunter trade, so that's a big win. Other moves later will benefit from this.

However, the draft board was in really good shape before the pick. Connor Lew, a potential Luke Fortner succession plan, was taken one pick earlier, but they could've drafted Sam Hecht to take over at center.

Additionally, several good defenders that would've made immediate impact were there. Genesis Smith and Jalen Kilgore are still there. So is Keith Abney. Zakee Wheatley would've been a good pick as well.

Kilgore and Smith sting in particular, and the Panthers opted not to take Justin Joly, the NC State tight end who PFF graded higher than Kenyon Sadiq in 2025. Joly would've been a nice attempt to find a diamond in the rough at that position, but alas.

Still, Lee is very good, and he could be a sneaky contributor early on. The Panthers needed cornerback depth pretty badly, and there's a way for him to play in Week 1 if he can beat out Chau Smith-Wade for the starting nickel corner spot.

Either way, expect Lee to be a big contributor on defense. Getting that after trading back is a good outcome in the fourth round, even if it's not the most ideal pick we could have imagined.