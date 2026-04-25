Carolina Panthers Make Confusing Jackson Kuwatch Pick With Better Prospects Left

The Carolina Panthers concluded their draft by finally taking a linebacker. GM Dan Morgan missed out or passed on CJ Allen, Jacob Rodriguez, Anthony Hill Jr., Kaleb Elarms-Orr, and plenty others before snagging Jackson Kuwatch at the very end of the draft.

The Miami (Ohio) linebacker was the 227th pick off the board. At that point, the prospect always faces an incredibly long road to ever becoming relevant in the NFL. But this prospect in particular feels like a waste because there were better options to take a flyer.

Panthers take Miami of Ohio LB Jackson Kuwatch in the seventh round with their final pick. — Joe Person (@josephperson) April 25, 2026

The Panthers could've used an upgrade over Trevin Wallace or depth at the linebacker spot, but it will be surprising if Kuwatch ens up making the roster. This is a round where very few NFL players land, but the Panthers should've tried some other options.