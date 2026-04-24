Carolina Panthers Flunk First Draft Test With Monroe Freeling Selection

The Carolina Panthers had the 19th overall pick in the NFL draft and used it to select Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling. It is, in and of itself, not horrible. Freeling is a good player, and he will start on the line for years to come. Just not this year.

At No. 19, the Panthers have selected Georgia OT Monroe Freeling. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2026

And with Makai Lemon on the board as well as Dillon Thieneman, this feels like an ugly misfire from GM Dan Morgan. The Panthers don't need a tackle right away. They need a wide receiver. They need a safety.

This is a luxury, future-oriented pick that the up-and-coming Panthers cannot afford to make. It's a huge disappointment after absolutely acing the 2025 NFL draft. To start out with this big a miss is disheartening and does not bode well.