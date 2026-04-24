Carolina Panthers Flunk First Draft Test With Monroe Freeling Selection
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The Carolina Panthers had the 19th overall pick in the NFL draft and used it to select Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling. It is, in and of itself, not horrible. Freeling is a good player, and he will start on the line for years to come. Just not this year.
And with Makai Lemon on the board as well as Dillon Thieneman, this feels like an ugly misfire from GM Dan Morgan. The Panthers don't need a tackle right away. They need a wide receiver. They need a safety.
This is a luxury, future-oriented pick that the up-and-coming Panthers cannot afford to make. It's a huge disappointment after absolutely acing the 2025 NFL draft. To start out with this big a miss is disheartening and does not bode well.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.