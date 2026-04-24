Panthers Make Safe But Correct Pick With Monroe Freeling Over Makai Lemon

A twist for the Carolina Panthers that will surely spark controversy. The Panthers selected Georgia OT Monroe Freeling with the 19th pick in the draft. The reactions are going to be mixed on this because of the talent that was passed up, specifically Makai Lemon, who was drafted with the next pick at 20th overall to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Panthers Take the Safe Route With Monroe Freeling

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) celebrates after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Despite the elite skill talent still on the board, Freeling is a safe pick for the Panthers, who looked to add more depth to their offensive line and were able to land one of the best tackles on the board, who was not supposed to be there at 19th overall. Freeling has been ranked above both Blake Miller and Kadyn Proctor, who were taken before him in tonight’s NFL Draft.

Freeling was mocked anywhere from 9th to 17th overall. Detroit at 17 is where he was projected to land the most, similar to how Kenyon Sadiq was mocked to Carolina the most. Freeling crushed at the NFL Combine, ranking second amongst all offensive tackles in athleticism score and third overall in total score. Freeling is a mountain of a tackle, standing 6’7 and weighing 315 pounds.

Freeling thrives in run blocking; his frame and strength help him move defenders where he wants, and hes also got the speed to block in space on passing plays. His footwork also helps him thrive in blocking against top edge rusher talent, who won’t be able to just use their speed on the outside to get to Bryce Young. Freeling only allowed 5 total pressures in pass protection in the 2025 season.

Why Freeling Was The Right Pick

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) lines up before the snap against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The question that arises from this is: Was this the right pick? Makai Lemon was on the board and is clearly the third-best receiver in this class, who also wasn’t supposed to be on the board at 19. The Panthers clearly are clearly comfortable with their receiving core and should be, since they selected Tetairoa McMillan in last year's NFL Draft and witnessed the rise of Jalen Coker as the season ended.

This also gives the Panthers their long-term left tackle, since both Rasheed Walker and Ikem Ekwonu are only under contract for this upcoming season. Freeling will most certainly get reps along with Walker this season, and if hes as good as hes projected to be, he may end up starting over Walker by the time 2026 is over.

Freeling isn't the flashy pick, not the pick that's going to help the fantasy football teams, but he has all the physical intangibles and a high Football IQ to be one of the best tackles in the NFL, and ultimately, protecting Bryce Young will only help the Panthers' offense, this was the correct pick, not just cause its safe, but cause of the upside that Freeling brings to the offensive line