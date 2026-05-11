Carolina Panthers Miss Out on Another Viable Tight End As David Njoku Joins Chargers

The Carolina Panthers have needed a viable tight end since 2020. After the Greg Olsen years, it's been a revolving door of mediocre tight ends that no NFL defense has been worried about. That is unlikely to change in 2026.

The Panthers have had an offseason full of opportunities to add a real tight end to the offense, and they haven't. Most recently, they just let David Njoku sign with the Los Angeles Chargers after Carolina was pitched multiple times as the ideal landing spot for the tight end.

Sources: The #Chargers have agreed to terms with former #Browns TE David Njoku, giving him a 1-year deal worth up to $8M.



After nine years with Cleveland, Njoku moves on to catch passes from Justin Herbert in a deal done by @malkikawa of @FirstRoundMgmt. pic.twitter.com/3nET4eEwNo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 11, 2026

The Panthers will, barring a late signing of someone else, roll into the regular season with Tommy Tremble as their starting tight end. Ja'Tavion Sanders and Mitchell Evans are going to rotate in and out as well.

It can be argued that it's the worst tight end room in the entire NFL, but the Panthers don't seem to agree. They seem to think it's just fine, which is potentially why they've passed on a tight end yet again. They've done that all offseason.

Panthers continue to pass on legitimate tight ends in 2026

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Infinite mock drafts suggested the Panthers were going to take Kenyon Sadiq. He never made it to pick 19, but it seems like the Panthers were more interested in Monroe Freeling anyway.

However, they passed on every other tight end with chances to draft them, including Eli Stowers and Justin Joly. The reports that they adored Oscar Delp never amounted to anything. They didn't even sign a tight end as an undrafted free agent.

This is also after passing on basically everyone in free agency. Now that David Njoku has signed, the options continue to dwindle. The Panthers ignored Isaiah Likely, Chig Okonkwo, Noah Fant, Mo Alie-Cox, and others who signed with other teams for mostly inexpensive deals.

They could still sign a few:

Darren Waller

Jonnu Smith

Zach Ertz

Robert Tonyan

Most, if not all, of the names mentioned would've been an upgrade, especially Njoku. The Panthers are thinking one of two things: that their tight ends are better than anyone knows or that it doesn't matter.

Given the role of a tight end in Dave Canales' offenses, it's likely the latter, but even if they don't use tight ends much, it still impacts the defense to have one that is a potential threat. It still gives Bryce Young another good target.

Maybe Ja'Tavion Sanders or Mitchell Evans will make a leap this year. Or maybe the Panthers will just regret not adding one of the actual tight ends they could've.