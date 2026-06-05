Carolina Panthers OTA Rumors: Separating Reality From Fiction

There are a lot of storylines that come out of OTAs every year. The Carolina Panthers are not immune to that, but it can be hard to tell what's real and what's camp chatter that fans drive because there's finally football to talk about. That's where we come in to help separate fact from fiction.

Corey Thornton is the true OTA breakout

Reality

Corey Thornton is having a really good camp so far. He's been all over the field, making plays on defense. The Panthers badly need a nickel cornerback, and Dave Canales said it was Thornton's job before he tore his ACL last year.

Now that he's healthy, that's being borne out on the field again this year. He and Chau Smith-Wade are having a camp battle, but it looks like Thornton is steamrolling towards a starting spot on this defense this year.

Jonathon Brooks is the ultimate offensive weapon

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (24) during the first quarter | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Fiction

Look, Jonathon Brooks is having a good OTAs. He looks good. He looks healthy, too. Brooks looks like what the Panthers envisioned him being when they took a risk drafting him in the second round of the 2024 draft.

But we have to pump the brakes. Brooks is still the backup running back, and he's not necessarily an elite pass-catcher, either. He'll be a valuable component of the offense, but he's not going to transform this unit on his own.

Chris Brazzell II is taking Xavier Legette's job

Fiction

Chris Brazzell II has looked a little better than Xavier Legette so far. He looks fluid, and he has been great at a lot of things in his first bit of NFL action. He tracks the ball well, and he stays on his feet pretty well. We expect him to take Legette's spot.

But that can't be determined now. He's going to have to far outdo Legette for the Panthers, who are bent on making Legette work, to bump Brazzell up the depth chart. They likely can't and won't decide that until very late in the preseason anyway.

Aaron Hall is on track to make the roster

Reality

The Panthers added UDFA Aaron Hall, a ridiculously athletic defensive tackle out of Duke, after the draft. With the injury to Tershawn Wharton, a spot on the interior is open for now, as Wharton is on the PUP list.

It's Hall's spot to lose. He's turned heads at OTAs, even among veteran players. With the need for another interior lineman, Hall's athleticism, and his play so far, he looks like a safe prediction for the final 53.