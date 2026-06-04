The Panthers Are Being Smart With Jonathon Brooks, But There's a Downside

Remember the excitement everyone felt when Jonathon Brooks was cleared for activity in his rookie season? The prized possession the Carolina Panthers traded up for was about to finally be unleashed, and he was poised to transform the offense.

That obviously lasted what seemed like mere moments. Brooks tore his ACL again, and he's been out since. He might've been able to return late last year, but the Panthers gave him ample time. He's cleared now for OTAs, though.

In OTAs, Brooks has looked like a revelation. He looks like the weapon they envisioned. The team is understandably being smart with his usage, but there is a major downside to their plan.

The Panthers should keep Jonathon Brooks fresh, but not at the cost of reps

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (24) tries to get off the field after being injured | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jonathon Brooks is on board with the plan that is keeping him out of some OTAs and allowing him to keep his twice-repaired knee as healthy as it can be. An OTA injury for anyone would be devastating, especially someone who's worked so hard to get back after appearing in three games in two seasons.

“I’m behind the scenes doing a lot of work to make sure that I can be able to handle that workload,” Brooks said via Joe Person of The Athletic. “And I’m just doing my part, listening to the training staff, listening to the coaches and following their plan for me. And it’s been good so far.”

Everyone loves what they're seeing from Brooks from head coach Dave Canales to Nic Scourton on defense. Brooks also said he doesn't feel isolated by his sideline work away from the team half the time, which is good.

All of this is good. Brooks can't help the offense if he gets hurt again, and a third knee injury like that would likely end his career. The Panthers are right to be smart and patient with him during the offseason, but there is a catch. The running back needs reps.

Brooks has so little NFL action that every single rush or catch during the offseason counts. He has to develop the chemistry with Bryce Young that will help both of them, chemistry that he has been unable to work on for the last two years.

There's a delicate balance, and of course, health is superior to chemistry in this instance. But if Brooks is going to be the player the Panthers thought he was and need him to be, he needs to be on the field as much as possible.