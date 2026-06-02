The Carolina Panthers OTA Breakout That is Too Good to Be True

The Carolina Panthers are deep in the throes of OTAs right now, and a few things are becoming clear. This is an important time for the team, especially all its new pieces, to build chemistry and make some decisions.

Fortunately, everyone is present, and there are no trade talks or holdouts for key players. They can simply get to work and get better. That makes OTAs a really good time of year, and there's one particular storyline developing that's almost too good to be true.

Jonathon Brooks' OTAs resurgence is almost too good to be true

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (24) walk on to the field | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers' run game is a little lackluster. Even last year, with Rico Dowdle and his incredible run as one of the best backs in the NFL, the overall product was not very good for all 17 weeks.

The Panthers are a run-first team, so everything is predicated on that. If the rushing attack isn't working, then the offense will struggle. Without Dowdle, many expected the Panthers' run game to take a hit.

Chuba Hubbard didn't look very good even when healthy last season, although some advanced metrics suggest he was slightly better than Dowdle and just a bit unlucky. Either way, his bouncing back to 2024 form is no guarantee.

Enter Jonathon Brooks. He's had a handful of touches in the NFL since being drafted in 2024 because of two torn ACLs to the same knee, one suffered in college and the other just a few weeks after he was first activated in 2024.

The Panthers were banking that he'd be healthy enough to help the run game and replace Dowdle. So far in OTAs, it looks like he is. He's sporting a new jersey number and he looks like a new, healthy player.

Brooks has been dynamic. The chatter around the team now is largely about how good the third-year running back has looked. He looks healthy and dangerous, like a weapon that could be featured in the run and pass game.

If he's healthy and lives up to his pre-draft billing, then this Panthers offense will be a whole lot better. That will give them two viable running backs and a pass-catcher out of the backfield, something that was only partly the case in 2025.

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (24) tries to get off the field after being injured | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

A healthy Brooks may be better than Dowdle. A healthy Brooks may even challenge a healthy Hubbard for RB1 duties. A healthy Brooks gives Bryce Young an actual target instead of just a dump-off option.

It almost sounds too good to be true. We have to remember that Brooks is coming off of two torn ACLs and he's had little to no experience against NFL speed in his two seasons so far. He's also likely to be a little coddled for a while just so the Panthers don't run their prized toy into the ground.

But if he's healthy and can hold up for a full season, he could be one of the better backups in the NFL and totally transform this offense.