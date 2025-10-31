Analyst names Panthers' painfully obvious biggest need going into NFL trade deadline
You don't have to be a long-time NFL scout to see what the Carolina Panthers' greatest roster need is going into the 2025 trade deadline.
While there have been signs of progress lately - especially from rookie outside linebacker Nic Scourton and veteran defensive tackle Derrick Brown - the Panthers still have one of the weakest pass rush rotations in the league right now.
As if you needed another reminder, here's Kevin Patra at NFL.com pointing out Carolina's painfully obvious need for pass rush help.
NFL.com on Panthers pass rush
"The run defense -- whichhadenjoyed a turnaround this season -- came crashing back to earth against Buffalo. However, the pass rush remains the biggest concern. The Panthers generated just eight QB pressures in Sunday's loss to the Bills, with a single quick pressure coming from inside linebacker Trevin Wallace. If the Panthers are to cling to waning playoff hopes, they need a running mate for rookie Nic Scourton."
It wasn't terribly difficult to see this coming, either.
Even after spending a lot of draft capital on edge rushers, the Panthers had one of the thinnest rotations in the NFL on paper after the draft. They didn't help matters by chopping off the head of that group by releasing Jadeveon Clowney, who was their best pass rusher last season and likely would have been again this year.
Next, starters Patrick Jones II and DJ Wonnum were very disappointing. Jones is out of the year on IR but he managed just one sack and two QB hits in four games. Meanwhile, Wonnum is still sackless after seven games and has only one QB hit.
We did see a couple flashes from rookie Princely Umanmielen against the Jets, but he's still only at 1.5 sacks on the year to go with three QB hits.
Scourton is also starting to come along with two positive games in a row. However, Derrick Brown (three sacks, seven hits) has been the team's best pass rusher this season by a wide margin. While it's good to see DB get more opportunities to rush the quarterback, it also says a lot that A'Shawn Robinson ranks second on the team in sacks.
The Panthers shouldn't be looking to give away a large portion of future draft capital given the situation in the NFC this year, but if they plan on beating another team with a competent offensive line this season they're going to have to add somebody - and odds are Trevis Gipson isn't going to mvoe he needle the way they need it.
