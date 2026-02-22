NFL Free Agency Prediction: Crucial Panthers Lineman Lands with New York Jets

The Carolina Panthers have unfortunately gotten acclimated to seeing their share of different faces along the offensive line—particularly at the center position. This offseason, they may be looking for an entirely new set of pivots.

On the team’s list of players whose contracts expire next month are interior blockers Cade Mays, Austin Corbett, and Brady Christensen. Each has started multiple games at center each of these past two seasons.

Recently, Greg Auman of Fox Sports took a look at his Top 100 potential unrestricted free agents for 2026, and where each player could fit. There were two members of Dave Canales’s NFC South champions on the list, and he has each slated for a new team.

Panthers May Have to Pivot to a New Pivot(s)

Auman feels that running back Rico Dowdle is a good fit for new head coach Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, he has Mays headed to the other conference as well, joining the basement-dwelling New York Jets.

“Mays, 26, settled in with 12 starts in 2025, after totaling 15 in his first three years in Carolina. The Panthers are already heavily invested at guard, so if his market gets as high as some are projecting—$10-12 million a year—then Carolina might reset with a rookie at center and focus their limited cap space elsewhere. This year’s center class in free agency has a lot of good-not-great options, so finding the right match in that middle-tier financial range will be important.”

Cade Mays’ Performance Slipped a Bit in 2025

Mays was also in the opening lineup for the Panthers’ 34-31 home playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The 2022 sixth-round pick from the University of Tennessee began his college career with the Georgia Bulldogs, then joined the Volunteers in 2020. He was among three centers who earned a 61.0 grade from Pro Football Focus’ in 2025, tied for 24th in the league. That was down from 66.1 in 2024, which ranked his 13th in the NFL.

Then again, this was an offensive line that did its best despite a rash of injuries. All told, this unit was ranked 20th in 2025, quite a drop from the previous season when it was PFF’s No. 8 offensive front.

Will Panthers' general manager Dan Morgan attempt to keep Mays off the free-agent market? The “legal” tampering period for teams to talk to potential free agents is March 9.