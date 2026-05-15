Every Carolina Panthers Primetime Game: TV Schedule, Dates and Matchups

The Carolina Panthers haven't exactly been relevant in a long time. While they did make the playoffs and deliver an incredible show, they won eight games. They were -69 in point differential, and that was honestly the peak of the last decade or so.

But they're trending in the right direction. The foundation is obviously there, and they were part of some incredible games last season. The NFL world has begun to give them just a little bit more attention.

For proof of that, look no further than their primetime TV schedule next season.

All Panthers primetime games in 2026

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) makes a touchdown catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Panthers are on the schedule for three primetime games this year, which is roughly what we predicted would happen. That is the most in 10 seasons. The Panthers are finally partially back on a national basis.

First up is Week 4, the week before their bye week, against the Detroit Lions. They'll host Detroit on Sunday Night Football. That game will be at 8:20 pm ET on October 4 and televised on NBC.

Later that year, a rematch of one of their most impressive wins of 2025 is slated for Thursday Night Football. They'll open play for Week 8 by once again visiting the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field. That will be October 29 at 8:15 pm ET. It'll be on Amazon Prime.

Finally, the Panthers will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12. That'll be the capper, as it's the Monday Night Football game that week. It's to be held at 8:15 on November 30, and it will be televised on ESPN.

In Week 14, they are in the 4:25 slot without playing on the West Coast, and that's a pseudo-primetime game. It's for a wider audience, at least. They'll visit the Minnesota Vikings, though this technically is not a primetime game.

But wait, there's more! The Panthers will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16, and that is TBD. There's a good chance the NFL will flex that into a primetime slot, much like last year's finale versus the Buccaneers was TBD and ended up being the Saturday night contest.

Similarly, the Week 18 matchup at home versus the Atlanta Falcons is also TBD. That could be crucial for the division title, much like Bucs-Panthers in 2025, so the NFL is saving it for a potential primetime slot as well.

That's three primetime games with the potential for five. The Panthers haven't been this relevant in quite some time.