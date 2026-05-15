Predicting Every Carolina Panthers Game Score Even Though It's Way Too Early

The Carolina Panthers' full schedule is out. As of last night, we know exactly when the Panthers will play every single team on the schedule. It's going to be tough, but this is how we expect all 17 games to go.

Predicting the Panthers' schedule

Week 1: Bears 28, Panthers 24

This will be a good litmus test for the Panthers, but the Bears are so much more talented and have a better offensive guru coach. It's a tough opening game and the Panthers usually start slow.

Week 2: Panthers 30, Falcons 22

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) runs with the ball in overtime | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Panthers dominated the Falcons last year, and they didn't do a whole lot to get better other than hire the coach that the Cleveland Browns didn't even want. Not much has changed, in short.

Week 3: Panthers 27, Browns 13

The Browns don't have a single viable quarterback on the roster. As good as the defense is, Carolina will have plenty of scoring chances by virtue of stopping that offense.

Week 4: Lions 35, Panthers 24

The Lions are ridiculously talented, and they will be out to make the playoffs after narrowly missing out. With a healthy roster, they could be one of the toughest opponents on the schedule.

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Panthers 24, Eagles 19

Coming off the bye week, the Panthers will be well-prepared for the Eagles, who seem to be on a downward trend. They likely won't have AJ Brown, and they lost a lot of other talent over the offseason, too.

Week 7: Panthers 31, Buccaneers 30

The Panthers are on the upswing, and the Buccaneers (especially at coach and QB) seem to be on the downswing. However, they really aced the draft, so this could be a tight matchup once again.

Week 8: Packers 28, Panthers 20

Carolina Panthers place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (10) kicks the game-winning field goal against the Green Bay Packers | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, the Panthers went into Lambeau last year and beat the Packers. They played poorly, though, and lightning never strikes the same place twice.

Week 9: Broncos 27, Panthers 14

The Broncos were fairly lucky to win as many games as they did in 2025, but they have a stout defense, one of the best in the NFL. It'll give Bryce Young and company fits.

Week 10: Saints 26, Panthers 23

The Superdome is a house of horrors for the Panthers, and the Saints were surprisingly decent last year. They also had a pretty good offseason, so the Panthers may once again come up short in New Orleans.

Week 11: Ravens 33, Panthers 23

The Ravens are probably going to be the best team the Panthers face. They nailed it all offseason, and Lamar Jackson will give the Panthers' defense nightmares.

Week 12: Panthers 24, Buccaneers 23

This time, the Panthers will go into Tampa Bay and not get ripped off by the referees. The Buccaneers may have done well in the draft, but they didn't hold up last season health-wise, so by now, they'll probably be banged up.

Week 13: Panthers 38, Vikings 34

The Vikings somehow won nine games last year, but the Panthers shouldn't be concerned with either JJ McCarthy or Kyler Murray. They have the defense to hold them in check despite Kevin O'Connell's coaching.

Week 14: Panthers 21, Saints 17

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) scores a touchdown in the third quarter | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Panthers just won't get swept by the Saints two years in a row. They're far too talented now for that to happen, and home-field advantage will be key.

Week 15: Panthers 37, Bengals 34

This one will be a shootout. The Bengals' offense is ridiculous, and their defense is still very much a work in progress. It might require overtime.

Week 16: Panthers 27, Steelers 21

Rico Dowdle's revenge game will be slowed by the fact that it will have been a long season by this point, which is fortunate for the Panthers. Otherwise, nothing about the Steelers suggests a true threat.

Week 17: Seahawks 41, Panthers 24

The Seahawks didn't have a stellar offseason, but they played pretty horribly in Charlotte last year and still blew the Panthers out. Mike Macdonald knows how to destroy Dave Canales.

Week 18: Falcons 35, Panthers 27

The Falcons do have a better coach, one that should be able to properly utilize their elite offensive weapons. That should be enough to avoid being swept by the Panthers yet again.

Final record: 9-8