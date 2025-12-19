2026 NFL mock draft has the Carolina Panthers wasting their first pick

The Carolina Panthers will almost certainly be picking around the middle of the first-round. If they make the playoffs, they're probably going to pick 19th. If they lose out, they might rise to somewhere in the 11-13 range.

Essentially, they're pretty locked in on a limited range of prospects available to them this spring. It's imperative that they nail the selection.

But in PFSN analyst James Fragoza has them, in the latest mock draft, making a curious pick that, in all honesty, would be a horrible misfire.

Latest mock draft has inexplicable choice for Carolina Panthers

Getting a Heisman finalist at 16th overall is pretty solid, especially when said Heisman finalist has had a good career in college. But since the finalists this year were three QBs and a running back, the Panthers should not be scouting any of them.

But the latest mock draft from PFSN's James Fragoza sees the Panthers throw away their pick by adding Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

In doing so, the Panthers pass on:

LB Sonny Styles

CB Avieon Terrell

EDGE T.J. Parker

CB Colton Hood

In all honesty, the Panthers could take literally any first-round prospect at any other position outside quarterback, and it would make more sense. Running back is literally the one pick they can and should ignore.

"Jeremiyah Love will almost certainly go much higher than 16th in the real draft, but that’s how the board has fallen here," Fragoza wrote.

He continued, "The Carolina Panthers end the slide and add the top RB to an offense finding its form with Bryce Young under center and Tetairoa McMillan out wide."

There's zero reason for the Panthers to consider this. In the last two years, they've spent a second-round pick on Jonathon Brooks, a fourth-round pick on Trevor Etienne, and extended Chuba Hubbard.

They also signed Rico Dowdle, who has made a fantastic case to be re-signed this offseason. The point is, the backfield is painfully crowded as it is.

Adding Love would give them the best back in the draft, but that's literally the furthest thing from a need. Maybe Brooks' knee is shot, and maybe Dowdle leaves in free agency. They still don't need Love.

Hubbard is a more than capable starter, and Etienne can be the backup. Anything else is excessive, so even having Brooks around is a bit much. Adding Love would be foolish, and it's the kind of move that could derail this entire rebuild.

